REV Fiber Named Official Internet Partner of LSU Athletics

Louisiana’s largest, locally owned fiber-first internet provider launches a multiyear, all-sports partnership with LSU Athletics ahead of the 2026-27 season.

BATON ROUGE – LSU Athletics and LSU Sports Properties announced a multi-year partnership with REV Fiber as the exclusive Official Internet Partner of LSU Athletics beginning in the 2026-27 season.

REV Fiber, headquartered in Gonzales, is Louisiana’s largest locally owned, fiber-first internet provider. The agreement will support all LSU sports and reflects REV Fiber’s continued investment in connecting Louisiana communities with fast, reliable internet backed by local support.

“Our partnership with LSU Athletics reflects what REV stands for: strong local roots, meaningful community investment, and a commitment to delivering the reliable connectivity Louisiana families and businesses depend on every day,” said Josh Descant, REV’s CEO. “As a Louisiana-grown company, there’s deep, local pride in aligning with a program like LSU Athletics that inspires pride across the state, and we look forward to supporting Tigers fans while continuing to invest in the future of the communities we serve.”

REV Fiber and LSU Athletics announced the partnership at a recent kick-off event hosted inside Tiger Stadium’s Stadium Club South – sharing marketing elements and creative campaigns generated to specifically support the partnership.

"This partnership reflects our continued commitment to aligning with organizations that share our values and vision for LSU Athletics, said Clay Harris, LSU Athletics Deputy AD/Chief Revenue Officer. "REV Fiber's investment in Louisiana, our student-athletes and the Tiger fan experience makes them an ideal partner, and we look forward to building on that relationship for years to come."

In addition to digital, online, in-game and venue branding as well as gameday activations, REV Fiber is supporting several Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) athletes with a focus on Louisiana-based athletes – reinforcing the organization's commitment to localizing its investments.

“At LSU Athletics, we want to work with partners whose goals align with ours,” said LSU Sports Properties General Manager Ben Price. “REV’s commitment to strengthening communities across Louisiana through meaningful engagement, innovation, and investment makes them a natural fit for our program. Together, we look forward to creating opportunities that benefit Tiger fans and the broader Louisiana community.”

About REV

REV is South Louisiana’s largest, locally owned, internet and communications provider, formed in 2022 through the merging of Reserve Telephone Company (RTC), EATEL and Vision Communications. Over the course of the technology company’s 90 years of service across both rural and urban communities, REV operates more than 5,000 miles of fiber and serves nearly 70,000 residential and business customers – all supported by local teams who live and work in the communities they serve.

Through its flagship fiber offerings – including REV Fiber for residential, REV Fiber for Business and connectivity for multi-dwelling units (MDUs) offered via REV Fiber for Communities – the company continues to advance next-generation infrastructure that connects homes, businesses, and communities across the region. To learn more about REV's investment in the future of South Louisiana – championing localism and expanding across the region – please visit www.letsrev.com.