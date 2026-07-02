LSU to Participate in 2027 Live Like Lou Las Vegas Baseball Classic

LAS VEGAS – Peak Events, LLC, announced on Thursday the field for the fourth annual Live Like Lou Las Vegas College Baseball Classic at Las Vegas Ballpark on Friday-Sunday, March 5-7, 2027. The participating teams are LSU, Arizona State, Iowa and Oregon State.

The 2027 Live Like Lou Las Vegas Classic will include three days of play at Las Vegas Ballpark, which serves as the home of the Athletics’ Triple-A affiliate, the Las Vegas Aviators. The weekend tournament will have two games per day in a round-robin format. The full schedule, including matchups and game times, will be finalized soon.

After the three-game tournament, LSU will remain in Las Vegas and face UNLV on Monday, March 8, in a single game at Earl E. Wilson Stadium on the UNLV campus.

“We’re excited to welcome everyone back for the fourth annual Live Like Lou Las Vegas Classic,” said Ryan Holloway, Founder and CEO of Peak Events. “Each year this event continues to grow, and we’re proud to once again bring four of the nation’s premier programs together at the incredible Las Vegas Ballpark. Thanks to outstanding partners like the Las Vegas Aviators and the Live Like Lou Foundation, we’re looking forward to delivering another first-class experience for the teams, fans, and the entire college baseball community.”

Fans can sign up now for pre-sale ticket access at the Live Like Lou Las Vegas Classic page at www.peak.events. Details regarding travel packages and broadcasts will be announced at a later date.

LSU has played in three previous Peak Events classics, winning all three tournaments. The Tigers captured the championship belt in the 2023 Round Rock (Texas) Classic, the 2025 Frisco (Texas) Classic, and the 2026 Live Like Lou Jax Classic in Jacksonville, Fla.

The 2027 event will mark the second time the LSU Baseball program has traveled to Las Vegas. The Tigers last played in Las Vegas on March 8-9, 1991, when they won two of three games over UNLV in a regular-season series.

“The Live Like Lou College Baseball Classics reflect the heart of our For the Good campaign — bringing people together through baseball to make a meaningful difference for families facing ALS,” said Live Like Lou Executive Director Wendy Faust. “In partnership with Peak Events, these tournaments create unforgettable experiences for the ALS community while also delivering tangible support through financial grants to families impacted by Lou Gehrig’s disease. We are deeply grateful to the teams, fans, and partners who continue to show up, give back, and help us leave ALS better than we found it.”

Follow the Live Like Lou Las Vegas Classic on X, Instagram, and Facebook at @LLL_LasVegasCBC to stay up to date with news and ticket information.

About the Live Like Lou Foundation

Named after Major League Baseball Hall of Famer Lou Gehrig, the Live Like Lou Foundation is a national nonprofit with a vision to leave ALS better than we found it. Inspired by Gehrig’s example of courage, determination, and gratitude, Live Like Lou supports people living with ALS through volunteer service, financial grants, and college scholarships for dependents in ALS families; funds early-career scientists studying ALS; and raises national awareness for Lou Gehrig’s disease. The foundation honors Lou’s legacy as we inspire hope for a world where ALS is no longer fatal. Learn more at livelikelou.org.

About Las Vegas Ballpark®

Las Vegas Ballpark® is the home of the Las Vegas Aviators®, the city’s professional Triple-A baseball team of the Pacific Coast League (PCL) and affiliate of the Athletics. Located on eight acres in Downtown Summerlin®, the stadium features a wide range of seating options, including 22 suites, club seats, berm seating, party zones and decks, picnic tables, kids’ zone, bars, and a pool beyond the outfield wall. Wholly owned by Seaport Entertainment Group (SEG), Las Vegas Ballpark boasts a capacity of 8,196 and is designed to host a variety of events in addition to baseball, and is easily accessible from all regions of the valley via the 215 Beltway. For more on Las Vegas Ballpark, visit www.thelvballpark.com.

About Peak Events, LLC

Peak Events, LLC, is an event management firm specializing in collegiate sporting events, based in Allen, Texas. Current properties for Peak Events include the Battle at the Ballpark, Live Like Lou Jax College Baseball Classic, Live Like Lou Las Vegas College Baseball Classic, Frisco College Baseball Classic, Round Rock College Baseball Classic, and Sarasota College Softball Classic. Find more info at www.peak.events.