Tommy White to Make MLB Debut Friday Night with Athletics

BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU All-American third baseman Tommy White has been called up to the Athletics Major League roster, and he has joined the club in Sacramento, Calif., for Friday night’s game versus the Washington Nationals.

White, a product of St. Pete Beach, Fla., is the 93rd Major Leaguer in the illustrious history of LSU Baseball, and he is the sixth MLB player produced by coach Jay Johnson during his five-year tenure at the helm of the Tigers program. LSU has had at least one former player make his MLB debut in of 32 of the past 36 seasons.

Johnson’s other LSU Major Leaguers are right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates, outfielder Dylan Crews of the Washington Nationals, right-handed pitcher Grant Taylor of the Chicago White Sox, right-handed pitcher Paul Gervase of the Los Angeles Dodgers and left-handed pitcher Gage Jump of the Athletics.

Coincidentally, two of White’s former LSU teammates are also involved in Friday’s Athletics-Nationals game – Jump is the Athletics’ scheduled starting pitcher and Crews is a Nationals outfielder.

White has a .303 average, 17 doubles, two triples, 10 homers, 64 RBI and an .818 OPS through 76 games this season, split between Double-A Midland and Triple-A Las Vegas. He has hit 24 dingers and collected 129 RBI through 194 career Minor League games.

White was the Athletics’ second-round selection in the 2024 MLB Draft. He played at LSU in 2023 and 2024, and he helped lead the Tigers to the 2023 NCAA National Championship, batting .374 (102-for-273) with 24 doubles, 24 homers, 105 RBI and 64 runs scored. A 2023 First-Team All-American, he finished No. 1 in the nation in RBI (105), No. 3 in total bases (198) and No. 4 in RBI per game (1.59).

He hit .330 (92-for-279) at LSU in 2024 with 12 doubles, one triple, 24 homers, 70 RBI and 61 runs, earning Second-Team All-American recognition. He finished with 75 career collegiate home runs – 27 at North Carolina State and 48 at LSU – and ranks No. 8 on the all-time NCAA Division I homers list.

A member of the 2024 SEC Community Service Team, White donated a portion of his NIL earnings throughout his LSU career to Empower 225, an organization in Baton Rouge aimed to empower youth to escape the cycle of violence and poverty by providing them with resources such as educational support, life skills training, career preparedness, housing and mentorship.