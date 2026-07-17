LSU Football Adds Four Louisiana Opponents to Future Schedules

BATON ROUGE – LSU has added four Louisiana teams to its future non-conference football schedule beginning with a game against Northwestern State on Aug. 28, 2027, the school announced on Friday.

Other additions to future LSU football schedules include the Tigers hosting Louisiana-Monroe and Southern in 2028 followed by Tulane in 2030. In 2028, LSU will open the season against ULM on August 26 followed by hosting Southern in week 3 on September 9.

The game against Southern will mark only the second meeting between the teams and the first since 2022 when the Tigers beat the Jaguars, 65-17, in the home opener that year.

In 2030, Tulane will make its first trip to Tiger Stadium since 2009 when LSU hosts the Green Wave in the season-opener on August. 31.

LSU opens the Lane Kiffin era on Saturday, September 5 when the Tigers host Clemson in Death Valley.

LSU Football – Future Schedule Additions

2027

Aug. 28 Northwestern State

2028

Aug. 26 Louisiana-Monroe

Sept. 9 Southern

2030

Aug. 31 Tulane