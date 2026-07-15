Track & Field Signs SWAC 110H Champion Joseph DeRosier

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s track and field program signed hurdler Joseph DeRosier, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Wednesday.

DeRosier will arrive at LSU as a junior athletically after competing two seasons during his three years at Florida A&M.

In 2026, he had his best year yet, clocking a PR of 13.41 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles at the NCAA East First Round. The meet prior he was crowned the SWAC Champion with a time of 13.55 seconds in the 110h final. Indoors, he was a silver medalist with a time of 7.80 in the 60-meter hurdle final. He holds a 60h PR of 7.72 seconds from the Bob Pollock Indoor Meet.

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