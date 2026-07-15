Track & Field Signs Colorado Distance Transfer Sofia Francini

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s cross country and track and field programs signed distance runner Sofia Francini, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Wednesday.

Francini will join the Tigers after only one year with Colorado. She competed in one cross country meet during her time in Boulder, recorded a time of 14:49.6 in the 4k at the Gig Leadbetter Maverick Stampede.

She competed for Calabasas High School prior to college. She finished 10th at the CIF State XC Championships in 2024 with a 5000 meter PR of 17:48.4.

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