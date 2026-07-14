Track & Field Signs Transfer Hurdler Francisco Marques

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s track and field program signed hurdler Francisco Marques, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Monday.

Marques will arrive to Baton Rouge with two years of experience at the collegiate level with Grand Canyon University.

This past season he finished second at the MWC Outdoor Championship in the 110-meter hurdles with a wind-aided time of 13.63 seconds. Marques finished fourth overall indoors at the conference meet with a time of 7.95 seconds.

In 2025, Marques finished second overall at the WAC Outdoor Championships with a personal-best time of 13.68 seconds. In the prelims he clocked an all-conditions best of 13.57 seconds. At the Portuguese Championships he finished second in the 110h with 13.70 seconds in 2025.

He was the Portuguese U23 Champion in 2024 with a time of 14.23 seconds in the 110h.

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