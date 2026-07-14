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Three Tigers to Join Kiffin at SEC Media Day on July 23Three Tigers to Join Kiffin at SEC Media Day on July 23

LSU Football Head Coach Lane Kiffin

by Michael Bonnette

Three Tigers to Join Kiffin at SEC Media Day on July 23

BATON ROUGE – Linebackers Whit Weeks and TJ Dottery along with tight end Trey’Dez Green will join LSU head coach Lane Kiffin on the final day of SEC Media Days when the four-day event is held next week in downtown Tampa.    

SEC Media Days takes place Monday, July 20 through Thursday, July 23 at the Marriott Water Street in Tampa with LSU slated for the 8 a.m. CT slot on Thursday. The Tigers will be joined on the final day by Arkansas, Mississippi State and Texas. 

Fans can follow along on the SEC Network as they will provide coverage throughout the day on their various shows including SEC This Morning, SEC Now and The Paul Finebaum Show. LSU will also provide behind-the-scenes coverage from media day on its official social media channels. 

Weeks and Dottery will be appearing at SEC Media Days for the second consecutive year, while Green makes his first appearance at the event. Last year, Dottery represented Ole Miss at SEC Media Days. 

Weeks, now in his fourth season with the Tigers, will be the first LSU defender to make back-to-back appearances at the event. A permanent team captain a year ago and a three-year starter, Weeks enters his final season at LSU with 205 career tackles to go along with 16.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks. 

He earned first-team All-SEC honors as a sophomore in 2024 after ranking No. 2 in the league in tackles with 125. 

Green heads into his junior season as one of the nation’s top tight ends. He recently was named to the preseason Walter Camp All-America team and is coming off a 2025 season that saw him lead the Tigers in touchdown receptions with seven. In two years at LSU, Green has 46 receptions for 534 yards and 11 touchdowns, which rank first among all tight ends in program history. 

Dottery, a fifth-year senior transfer from Ole Miss, started all 15 games at linebacker for the Rebels a year ago. He led the SEC in total tackles in 2025 with 98 and added 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks as Ole Miss had the best season in program history, reaching the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs.  

Dottery enters his final season with 177 career tackles, which includes 10.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. 

LSU Football at SEC Media Day

The following is a listing of LSU’s all-time list of participants at SEC Media Days dating back to 1989:

Year Coach Players
1989 Mike Archer Karl Dunbar, Tommy Hodson
1990 Mike Archer Mark Boutte, Harvey Williams
1991 Curley Hallman Todd Kinchen, Derriel McCorvey
1992 Curley Hallman Carlton Buckels, Darron Landry
1993 Curley Hallman Kevin Mawae, Corey White
1994 Curley Hallman Brett Bech, Ivory Hilliard
1995 Gerry DiNardo Gabe Northern, Sheddrick Wilson
1996 Gerry DiNardo Ben Bordelon, Denard Walker
1997 Gerry DiNardo Adam Perry, Chuck Wiley
1998 Gerry DiNardo Todd McClure, Anthony McFarland
1999 Gerry DiNardo Larry Foster, Johnny Mitchell
2000 Nick Saban Fred Booker, Louis Williams
2001 Nick Saban Rohan Davey, Trev Faulk
2002 Nick Saban Bradie James, LaBrandon Toefield
2003 Nick Saban Chad Lavalais, Stephen Peterman
2004 Nick Saban Corey Webster, Ben Wilkerson
2005 Les Miles Joseph Addai, Kyle Williams
2006 Les Miles Dwayne Bowe, LaRon Landry
2007 Les Miles Early Doucet, Glenn Dorsey
2008 Les Miles Brett Helms, Tyson Jackson
2009 Les Miles Ciron Black, Jacob Cutrera
2010 Les Miles Jordan Jefferson, Patrick Peterson, Kelvin Sheppard
2011 Les Miles Ryan Baker, T-Bob Hebert, Jordan Jefferson
2012 Les Miles Odell Beckham Jr., Zach Mettenberger, Eric Reid
2013 Les Miles Jarvis Landry, Craig Loston, Zach Mettenberger
2014 Les Miles La’el Collins, Terrence Magee, D.J. Welter 
2015 Les Miles Vadal Alexander, Kendell Beckwith, Leonard Fournette
2016 Les Miles Ethan Pocic, Leonard Fournette, Tre’Davious White 
2017 Ed Orgeron DJ Chark, Derrius Guice, Christian LaCouture
2018 Ed Orgeron Foster Moreau, Rashard Lawrence, Devin White
2019 Ed Orgeron Joe Burrow, Lloyd Cushenberry, Grant Delpit
2020 No Media Days due to Covid
2021 Ed Orgeron Austin Deculus, Ed Ingram, Derek Stingley Jr. 
2022 Brian Kelly Jack Bech, Mike Jones Jr., BJ Ojulari 
2023 Brian Kelly Jayden Daniels, Josh Williams, Mekhi Wingo 
2024 Brian Kelly Garrett Nussmeier, Harold Perkins, Mason Taylor 
2025 Brian Kelly Garrett Nussmeier, Chris Hilton Jr., Whit Weeks
2026 Lane Kiffin TJ Dottery, Trey’Dez Green, Whit Weeks