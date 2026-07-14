Three Tigers to Join Kiffin at SEC Media Day on July 23

BATON ROUGE – Linebackers Whit Weeks and TJ Dottery along with tight end Trey’Dez Green will join LSU head coach Lane Kiffin on the final day of SEC Media Days when the four-day event is held next week in downtown Tampa.

SEC Media Days takes place Monday, July 20 through Thursday, July 23 at the Marriott Water Street in Tampa with LSU slated for the 8 a.m. CT slot on Thursday. The Tigers will be joined on the final day by Arkansas, Mississippi State and Texas.

Fans can follow along on the SEC Network as they will provide coverage throughout the day on their various shows including SEC This Morning, SEC Now and The Paul Finebaum Show. LSU will also provide behind-the-scenes coverage from media day on its official social media channels.

Weeks and Dottery will be appearing at SEC Media Days for the second consecutive year, while Green makes his first appearance at the event. Last year, Dottery represented Ole Miss at SEC Media Days.

Weeks, now in his fourth season with the Tigers, will be the first LSU defender to make back-to-back appearances at the event. A permanent team captain a year ago and a three-year starter, Weeks enters his final season at LSU with 205 career tackles to go along with 16.5 tackles for loss and 5.0 sacks.

He earned first-team All-SEC honors as a sophomore in 2024 after ranking No. 2 in the league in tackles with 125.

Green heads into his junior season as one of the nation’s top tight ends. He recently was named to the preseason Walter Camp All-America team and is coming off a 2025 season that saw him lead the Tigers in touchdown receptions with seven. In two years at LSU, Green has 46 receptions for 534 yards and 11 touchdowns, which rank first among all tight ends in program history.

Dottery, a fifth-year senior transfer from Ole Miss, started all 15 games at linebacker for the Rebels a year ago. He led the SEC in total tackles in 2025 with 98 and added 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks as Ole Miss had the best season in program history, reaching the semifinals of the College Football Playoffs.

Dottery enters his final season with 177 career tackles, which includes 10.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks.