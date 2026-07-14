Jack Larriviere Named First Team Csc Academic All-American

BATON ROUGE, La. – Jack Larriviere was named to the CSC Academic All-America First Team on Tuesday morning. It marks the first time he has earned this honor.

Larriviere, who is majoring in chemical engineering, has kept a 3.91 GPA.

In his comeback season, he closed with First Team All-American honors and a bronze medal in javelin at NCAA Championship with throw of 77.91 meters. He also finished third at the NCAA East First Round and fifth at the SEC Outdoor Championships.

During the regular season he recorded the No. 2 mark in LSU history of 78.66 meters at Tom Jones Memorial Invitational, which ranked No. 4 in the nation. Larriviere finished top five in all seven meets competed in.

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