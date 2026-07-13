Three LSU Women's Golfers Named WGCA All-American Scholars

BATON ROUGE – Three members of the LSU women’s golf team earned All-American Scholar honors announced Monday by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.

The LSU athletes are graduating senior Taylor Riley, graduate student Elsa Svensson (who will graduate in August) and rising junior Francesca Fiorellini.

The criteria for selection to the All-American Scholar Team are some of the most stringent in all of college athletics and continue to demonstrate the high-level academic achievements of our players. To be selected, a student-athlete must:

• Have an overall cumulative grade point average of 3.50 or higher.

• Be an amateur and on the team's roster through the conclusion of the team's season.

• Have played in 50% of the college’s regularly scheduled competitive rounds during the year nominated through the team's conference championship.

All three players helped LSU to its school record extending sixth straight appearance in the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship in Carlsbad, California in May.