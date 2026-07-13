LSU Soccer Adds All-Big 12 Member Allie Fryer to 2026 Roster

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Soccer head coach Sian Hudson announced the final addition to this year’s squad as senior forward Allie Fryer is set to join the Tigers' 2026 roster. Fryer comes to LSU after an accomplished four-year career at Brigham Young University, where she established herself as one of the nation's most dangerous attacking players.

A native of Spanish Fork, Utah, Fryer arrives in Baton Rouge after scoring 30 career goals during her time with the Cougars. The forward earned All-Big 12 First Team and United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest First Team honors in 2024 and was named to the 2024 Big 12 All-Tournament Team. Fryer collected All-Big 12 Second Team recognition in 2023 and also was selected to the 2022 All-WCC Freshman Team following an impressive debut collegiate season.

"We are so thrilled to have Allie join us!" Hudson said. "After a stellar career at BYU, where she scored 30 goals, we have just added one of the top goal scorers in the country to a talented and deep attacking unit. We know how much the Tiger fans want to be entertained and we can't wait to unleash a player who is relentless in her competitive will to win, capable of playing anywhere across the front line and has an instinct for goal that you can't teach. Allie's grit and drive to be the very best and her leadership qualities will add more experience to our talented team."

Fryer was a standout at Maple Mountain High School and competed for Utah Storm at the club level before beginning her collegiate career at BYU. Throughout her career, she has consistently produced in the attacking third while earning conference and regional recognition for her performances.

"I chose LSU because it truly has everything I've been looking for in a soccer program," Fryer said. "The coaching staff is incredible and genuinely cares about every single player, both on and off the field. I've been looking for a team that feels like a family, and from the moment I visited, I knew LSU was the right place for me.

"I also think there's a lot of talent on this team, and I believe we have what it takes to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament. The coaches have so many resources to help each player improve individually, and I'm excited to keep developing while competing alongside such a talented group."

Fryer joins an LSU program coming off a historic 2025 campaign that saw the Tigers advance to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. Her addition provides another proven attacking option for a squad that returns one of the SEC's most dynamic offenses as LSU prepares for the 2026 season.

Allie Fryer



Position: Forward

Hometown: Spanish Fork, Utah

High School: Maple Mountain High School

Club: Utah Storm

Previous School: BYU

Honors:

2024 All-Big 12 First Team

2024 United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest First Team

2024 Big 12 All-Tournament Team

2023 All-Big 12 Second Team

2022 All-WCC Freshman Team

30 career collegiate goals