LSU Athletics Names American Safety Official Ground Transportation Provider

Louisiana-based company founded by LSU alumnus to transport Tigers teams through 2032

BATON ROUGE -- LSU Athletics and American Safety have announced a multi-year partnership naming the Louisiana-based company the Official Ground Transportation Provider of LSU Athletics.

Throughout the six-year partnership, American Safety will provide transportation services for all LSU Athletics teams traveling to games and events, including football, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball programs, as well as gameday transportation for Mike the Tiger.

The partnership holds special significance for American Safety founder, President and CEO Corey Rosales, an LSU graduate.

"LSU shaped my journey by giving me the foundation to think critically, work hard and lead with confidence," said Rosales. "The experiences I had both inside and outside the classroom taught me how to adapt, solve problems and build relationships, all of which have been essential to growing American Safety from a local company into a national organization."

Founded in 2019 in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, American Safety provides transportation, environmental services, disaster response and industrial solutions to commercial and industrial clients. The company has expanded to more than 25 locations across nine states and operates a fleet of more than 400 vehicles serving both industrial and hospitality sectors. In 2025, American Safety debuted at No. 2 on the LSU 100 list, which recognizes the fastest-growing businesses owned or led by LSU alumni.

"We are always excited to welcome new partners to the LSU Athletics family," said Ben Price, General Manager of LSU Sports Properties. "Having a partner whose leadership understands the LSU experience firsthand and shares our commitment to excellence makes this partnership especially meaningful."

American Safety's fleet includes more than 400 luxury motorcoaches, buses, shuttles, black cars and SUVs, providing student-athletes with safe and comfortable transportation throughout the region.

"Our goal is to provide an exceptional experience for every passenger we serve," Rosales said. "We're proud to support LSU Athletics by delivering the reliability, comfort and professionalism its student-athletes and staff deserve."

As part of the partnership, American Safety will launch a "Points for Disaster Relief" campaign, donating funds for every point scored by the LSU football team to support Louisiana communities impacted by natural disasters.

For more information, visit american-safetyllc.com.

About LSU Athletics

Located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, LSU Athletics serves as the athletic department of Louisiana’s flagship university. Competing in Division I, and a proud member of the Southeastern Conference, LSU has captured 53 team national championships and consistently ranks among the nation’s elite across all 21 varsity sports.

About American Safety

Founded in 2019, American Safety provides 24-hour-response environmental services, disaster relief, transportation and industrial solutions to commercial and industrial partners. The family-owned company, based in Belle Chasse, Louisiana, operates more than 25 locations across Louisiana, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

In addition to partnering with Tulane Athletics, American Safety is the official transportation and disaster relief partner of the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans and served as a preferred vendor for Super Bowl LIX in 2025, transporting more than 10,000 passengers during the weeklong event. American Safety owns and operates more than 400 luxury motorcoaches, buses, shuttles, black cars and SUVs throughout the region through subsidiaries including New Orleans Tours and Dixieland Tours of Baton Rouge. For more information, visit american-safetyllc.com.