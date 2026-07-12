Santiago Garcia Selected No. 372 Overall By Blue Jays In MLB Draft

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU left-hander Santiago Garcia was selected No. 372 overall Sunday by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 12th round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

Rounds 5-20 of the draft are being conducted on Sunday, and the draft may be viewed at MLB.com.

Garcia, a junior from Las Cruces, N.M., was the fifth LSU player selected in the 2026 MLB Draft, joining outfielder Derek Curiel (1st round, No. 5) by the Pittsburgh Pirates, outfielder Jake Brown (2nd round, No. 65) by the Seattle Mariners, right-handed pitcher Deven Sheerin (4th round, No. 128) by the Philadelphia Phillies, and right-handed pitcher Grant Fontenot (10th round, No. 299).

"I think Santi is going to be a great pro,” said LSU head coach Jay Johnson. “He is a tough look as a hitter. I think the more he pitches and gets a feel for the pro game, he can move quickly through an MLB organization."

Garcia, who pitched for the Tigers in 2026, recorded a 1-1 mark with a 5.96 ERA in 21 appearances while logging two saves, 17 walks and 35 strikeouts in 22.2 innings.

He came to LSU from Oregon where he made 24 relief appearances in 2025, posting a 3-0 record and a 4.20 ERA in 30.0 innings with four saves, 19 walks and 40 strikeouts. He made 11 appearances in Big Ten Conference games, recording two saves and limiting opposing Big Ten hitters to a .171 batting average.

Garcia was named to the 2026 Baseball America Top 100 College Transfers (No. 38) and received a nod from D1Baseball.com as a Top-50 transfer pitcher (No. 48) coming into the 2026 season.