Grant Fontenot Selected No. 299 Overall In MLB Draft by Kansas City Royals

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU right-hander Grant Fontenot was selected No. 299 overall Sunday by the Kansas City Royals in the 10th round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

Rounds 5-20 of the draft are being conducted on Sunday, and the draft may be viewed at MLB.com.

Fontenot, a sophomore from Lafayette, La., was the fourth LSU player selected in the 2026 MLB Draft, joining outfielder Derek Curiel (1st round, No. 5) by the Pittsburgh Pirates, outfielder Jake Brown (2nd round, No. 65) by the Seattle Mariners, and right-handed pitcher Deven Sheerin (4th round, No. 128) by the Philadelphia Phillies.

"I am really proud of Grant's development, especially this past year in 2026,” said LSU head coach Jay Johnson. “Grant has grown a ton here at LSU, and he is ready to take on Professional Baseball and will be highly successful. Grant's best baseball is in front of him."

Fontenot, who pitched for the Tigers for two seasons, earned a National Championship as a member of LSU’s 2025 squad. In 2026, he made 21 appearances and tossed 32.1 innings finishing his final season with a 4.18 ERA. Fontenot logged four starts and three saves while recording 42 strikeouts and 16 walks.

He was named to the 2025 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll and received a nod from Perfect Game in 2026 naming Fontenot a Top-100 Senior (No. 83).