Gavin Guidry Selected No. 480 Overall By New York Mets In MLB Draft

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU right-handed pitcher Gavin Guidry was selected No. 480 overall Sunday by the New York Mets in the 16th round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

The MLB Draft concluded on Sunday with Rounds 5-20.

Guidry, a senior from Lake Charles, La., was the seventh LSU player selected in the 2026 MLB Draft, joining outfielder Derek Curiel (1st round, No. 5) by the Pittsburgh Pirates, outfielder Jake Brown (2nd round, No. 65) by the Seattle Mariners, right-handed pitcher Deven Sheerin (4th round, No. 128) by the Philadelphia Phillies, right-handed pitcher Grant Fontenot by the Kansas City Royals (10th round, No. 299), left-handed pitcher Santiago Garcia by the Toronto Blue Jays (12th round, No. 372), and Connor Benge by the Miami Marlins (13th round, No. 385).

"I am happy for Gavin getting an opportunity to play professional baseball," said LSU head coach Jay Johnson. "Gavin is a great competitor and strike thrower who I believe has a great future in front of him. He will go down as a great winner at LSU as a two-time National Champion."

In 2026, Guidry made 21 appearances, including eight starts, during the 2026 season, posting a 5-3 record and 59 strikeouts in 43.2 innings.

As a freshman in 2023, Guidry recorded a 3-0 mark with a 3.77 ERA and three saves in 23 relief appearances. He logged 42 strikeouts in 28.2 innings and recorded saves in both the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional and NCAA Super Regional before pitching the final two innings of LSU's national championship-clinching win over Florida.

In 2024, Guidry appeared in 22 games, posting a 2-0 record with a 2.59 ERA and three saves while recording 36 strikeouts in 24.1 innings. He allowed just one unearned run over 4.2 innings in the SEC and NCAA Tournaments, including a save against North Carolina in the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional.