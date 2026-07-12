Connor Benge Selected No. 385 Overall By Marlins In MLB Draft

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU right-hander Connor Benge was selected No. 385 overall Sunday by the Miami Marlins in the 13th round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

Rounds 5-20 of the draft are being conducted on Sunday, and the draft may be viewed at MLB.com.

Benge, a senior from Montgomery, Texas, was the sixth LSU player selected in the 2026 MLB Draft, joining outfielder Derek Curiel (1st round, No. 5) by the Pittsburgh Pirates, outfielder Jake Brown (2nd round, No. 65) by the Seattle Mariners, right-handed pitcher Deven Sheerin (4th round, No. 128) by the Philadelphia Phillies, right-handed pitcher Grant Fontenot by the Kansas City Royals (10th round, No. 299), and left-handed pitcher Santiago Garcia by the Toronto Blue Jays (12th round, No. 372).

“Connor has an electric arm and has tremendous ability,” said LSU head coach Jay Johnson. “He will be an excellent professional pitcher. We are excited to see him be a successful MLB pitcher.”

Benge pitched at LSU for two seasons, earning a National Championship as a member of the Tigers’ 2025 squad. In 2026, he recorded a 2-0 mark with a 9.00 ERA in 16 appearances while logging 3 walks and 13 strikeouts in 7.0 innings.

During his first season in Baton Rouge, Benge made 17 relief appearances, posting a 1-1 record and a 6.75 ERA in 16.0 innings with 13 walks and 15 strikeouts. He limited opponents to a .196 batting average.