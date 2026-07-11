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LSU Outfielder Jake Brown Selected No. 65 in MLB Draft by MarinersLSU Outfielder Jake Brown Selected No. 65 in MLB Draft by Mariners

LSU Outfielder Jake Brown Selected No. 65 in MLB Draft by Mariners

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU outfielder Jake Brown was selected No. 65 overall Saturday by the Seattle Mariners in the second round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

Rounds 1-4 of the draft are being conducted Saturday in Philadelphia. Rounds 5-20 will be held starting at 10:30 a.m. CT Sunday, and the draft may be viewed at MLB.com.

Brown’s LSU teammate, sophomore outfielder Derek Curiel, was selected No. 5 overall earlier Saturday by the Pittsburgh Pirates. 

Brown, a junior from Sulphur, La., was selected in the 16th round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers as a high school senior, but he chose to enroll at LSU and helped lead the Tigers to the 2025 College World Series title.

"Jake's development as a player has been phenomenal,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “Jake has developed into a rare combination of a player that has speed, power and solid hitting skills. His work ethic and love for LSU Baseball will always separate him in my mind. I am proud of him; we don't win the 2025 National Championship without Jake. I am excited to see his journey to the top of Major League Baseball."

Brown has a .304 (132-for-434) career batting average in three seasons (2024-26) at LSU with 20 doubles, two triples, 28 homers, 110 RBI and 111 runs. Brown batted a team-high .385 (5-for-13) in the 2025 College World Series with four RBI and two runs scored.

He hit .309 (51-for-165) in the 2026 season with seven doubles, 16 homers, 49 RBI and 43 runs despite missing LSU’s final 17 games due to a hand injury. He was No. 5 in the SEC in homers, No. 5 in RBI and No. 9 in total bases at the time of his injury, and he received First-Team ABCA All-South Region recognition.

Brown is a member of the 2024 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, and he is a two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll as a sport administration major. He was voted to the 2025 CSC Academic All-District Team with a 3.68 GPA.

 