LSU Outfielder Jake Brown Selected No. 65 in MLB Draft by Mariners

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU outfielder Jake Brown was selected No. 65 overall Saturday by the Seattle Mariners in the second round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

Rounds 1-4 of the draft are being conducted Saturday in Philadelphia. Rounds 5-20 will be held starting at 10:30 a.m. CT Sunday, and the draft may be viewed at MLB.com.

Brown’s LSU teammate, sophomore outfielder Derek Curiel, was selected No. 5 overall earlier Saturday by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Brown, a junior from Sulphur, La., was selected in the 16th round of the 2023 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers as a high school senior, but he chose to enroll at LSU and helped lead the Tigers to the 2025 College World Series title.

"Jake's development as a player has been phenomenal,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “Jake has developed into a rare combination of a player that has speed, power and solid hitting skills. His work ethic and love for LSU Baseball will always separate him in my mind. I am proud of him; we don't win the 2025 National Championship without Jake. I am excited to see his journey to the top of Major League Baseball."

Brown has a .304 (132-for-434) career batting average in three seasons (2024-26) at LSU with 20 doubles, two triples, 28 homers, 110 RBI and 111 runs. Brown batted a team-high .385 (5-for-13) in the 2025 College World Series with four RBI and two runs scored.

He hit .309 (51-for-165) in the 2026 season with seven doubles, 16 homers, 49 RBI and 43 runs despite missing LSU’s final 17 games due to a hand injury. He was No. 5 in the SEC in homers, No. 5 in RBI and No. 9 in total bases at the time of his injury, and he received First-Team ABCA All-South Region recognition.

Brown is a member of the 2024 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll, and he is a two-time member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll as a sport administration major. He was voted to the 2025 CSC Academic All-District Team with a 3.68 GPA.