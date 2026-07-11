Four Tigers Voted to 2026 All-Louisiana Baseball Team

BATON ROUGE, La. – Four LSU players have been voted to the 2026 All-Louisiana Baseball Team announced Saturday by the Louisiana Sportswriters Association.

Sophomore centerfielder Derek Curiel and junior shortstop Steven Milam were voted to the first team, and sophomore catcher Cade Arrambide and junior outfielder Jake Brown received second-team recognition.

Curiel, a 2026 Third-Team All-American from West Covina, Calif., hit a team-high .353 (82-for-232) this season with 18 doubles, two triples, six homers, 46 RBI, 64 runs and 13 stolen bases. A Second-Team All-SEC and First-Team ABCA All-South Region selection, he finished No. 4 in the SEC in batting average, No. 5 in hits, No. 10 in doubles, No. 10 in triples and No. 10 in runs scored.

Curiel, who was also voted to the SEC All-Defensive Team and the ABCA Gold Glove Team, completed the season with a 10-game hitting streak, batting .447 (17-for-38) during the streak with seven doubles, three RBI, 13 runs, nine walks and a .542 on-base percentage.

Milam, a native of Las Cruces, N.M., batted .296 this season with 15 doubles, one triple, 11 homers, 49 RBI and 53 runs, and he was voted Second-Team All-SEC and First-Team ABCA All-South Region. He completed the season with a reached-base safely streak that stretched to 35 games, and he hit .367 (11-for-30) over LSU’s last nine games with four doubles, four homers, 16 RBI and nine runs scored.

Milam, a member of the SEC All-Defensive Team, committed just four errors at shortstop in 214 chances, producing a .981 fielding percentage. He played the first 32 games of the season without making an error, and his first error of the year came on April 5 at Tennessee.

Arrambide, a product of Tomball, Texas, was named First-Team ABCA All-South Region as he hit .317 (60-for-189) this season with eight doubles, 44 runs scored and team highs of 18 home runs and 51 RBI. He established the school single-game home runs record by smashing four homers on April 5 in the Tigers' SEC series-clinching 16-6 win at Tennessee.

Arrambide, who became just the fourth player in SEC history to hit four homers in a game, was named SEC Player of the Week for his production in the Tennessee series, as he batted .600 (6-for-10) with four homers, eight RBI, six runs, three walks and a .692 on-base percentage.

Brown, a native of Sulphur, La., batted .309 (51-for-165) this season with seven doubles, 16 homers, 49 RBI and 43 runs despite missing LSU’s final 17 games due to a hand injury. He was No. 5 in the SEC in homers, No. 5 in RBI and No. 9 in total bases at the time of his injury, and he received First-Team ABCA All-South Region recognition.

Brown was named on February 17 to the Baseball America Team of the Week for his performance in the Tigers’ first four games of the season, as he hit .529 (9-for-17) with two doubles, four homers, 10 RBI and seven runs.

2026 Louisiana Sportswriters Association All-Louisiana Baseball Team

First Team

P Lane Fenske LSU Eunice Fr New Iberia, LA NJCAA Pitcher of the Year, 1st Tm All-American P Cody Brasch Louisiana Jr Haslet, TX ABCA All-South Region, 2nd Team All-Sun Belt P Brock Lucas LSU Shreveport Sr Hardinsburg, KY NAIA 1st Tm All-American, RRAC Tourney MVP P Eric Nachtsheim McNeese State Sr Reno, NV SLC Relief Pitcher of Year, 2nd Tm All-American C Andrew Clapinski LSU Eunice Fr Baton Rouge, LA NJCAA 3rd Team All-American, All-Region 23 1B Trey Hawsey Louisiana Tech So West Monroe, LA ABCA All-South Region; 2nd Tm All-CUSA 2B Aidan Mouton LSU Eunice R-So Rayne, LA NJCAA Region 23 MVP; NJCAA 3rd Tm All-American 3B Alex Perry Southeastern R-Sr McComb, MS 1st Tm All-SLC, SLC All-Defensive SS Steven Milam LSU Jr Las Cruces, NM 2nd Tm All-SEC, ABCA All-South Region OF Derek Curiel LSU So West Covina, CA 2nd Tm All-SEC, 3rd Tm All-American, Gold Glove OF Peyton Woods Southeastern Jr Albany, LA SLC Hitter of the Year; 1st Tm All-SLC OF Jason Wachs Tulane So Pembroke Pines, FL 1st Tm All-American Conference DH Nico Rijo-Berger Nicholls State Jr Knoxville, TN 2nd Tm All-Southland Conference UTL Carlos Sanchez LSU Shreveport Jr Maracaibo, VEN RRAC Player of the Year, NAIA 1st Tm All-American

Second Team

P Kade Linn Louisiana Christian Gr New Iberia, LA NAIA 2nd Tm All-American, 1st Tm All-RRAC P Declan Dahl Louisiana Tech Jr Azle, TX 1st Tm All-CUSA, CUSA Newcomer of the Year P Brody Trosclair Northwestern State Fr Thibodaux, LA SLC Freshman of the Year, 1st Tm All-SLC P Dylan Marionneaux Northwestern State Jr Zachary, LA 1st Tm All-SLC, All-Defensive SLC C Cade Arrambide LSU So Tomball, TX ABCA All-South Region 1B Lee Amedee Louisiana Sr Gonzales, LA Tony Gwynn Award Winner; SBC All-Tourney Team 1B Marshall Louque LSU Eunice Fr Lutcher, LA Region 23 All-Conference Team 2B KJ White Southern Sr Ellenwood, GA SWAC Hitter of the Year, Dick Howser Semifinalist 3B Jaxon Buratt Loyola-NO Jr Prairieville, LA 1st Tm All-SSAC, SSAC Tournament MVP SS Connor Cuff Southeastern Jr Carthage, TX SLC All-Tournament Team OF Mason Bordelon LSU Eunice R-So Marksville, LA Region 23 All-Conference Team OF Jake Brown LSU Jr Sulphur, LA ABCA All-South Region OF Matthew Cody Louisiana Christian Jr Hammond, LA 1st Tm All-RRAC DH Frank Randol Delgado So New Orleans, LA Region 23 All-Conference Team UTL Kade Dupont ULM R-Sr Watson, LA ABCA All-South Region, Brooks Wallace Semifinalist

Honorable Mention

P Jake Cohen, Loyola-New Orleans; Andrew Herrmann, Louisiana

C Colt Brown, Louisiana

3B Colby Lunsford, Louisiana Tech

SS Quaterrion Walton, LSU Shreveport

OF Danny Barbero, McNeese; Nathan McDonald, Loyola-New Orleans; Milan Obradovich, LSU Eunice; Davis Mauzy, ULM

DH Hayden Stringfellow, McNeese

HITTER OF THE YEAR: Aidan Mouton, LSU Eunice

PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Lane Fenske, LSU Eunice

NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Cody Brasch, Louisiana

FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Lane Fenske, LSU Eunice

CO-COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Deggs, Louisiana and Jeff Willis, LSU Eunice