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Four Tigers Voted to 2026 All-Louisiana Baseball TeamFour Tigers Voted to 2026 All-Louisiana Baseball Team

Four Tigers Voted to 2026 All-Louisiana Baseball Team

BATON ROUGE, La. – Four LSU players have been voted to the 2026 All-Louisiana Baseball Team announced Saturday by the Louisiana Sportswriters Association.

Sophomore centerfielder Derek Curiel and junior shortstop Steven Milam were voted to the first team, and sophomore catcher Cade Arrambide and junior outfielder Jake Brown received second-team recognition.

Curiel, a 2026 Third-Team All-American from West Covina, Calif., hit a team-high .353 (82-for-232) this season with 18 doubles, two triples, six homers, 46 RBI, 64 runs and 13 stolen bases. A Second-Team All-SEC and First-Team ABCA All-South Region selection, he finished No. 4 in the SEC in batting average, No. 5 in hits, No. 10 in doubles, No. 10 in triples and No. 10 in runs scored.

Curiel, who was also voted to the SEC All-Defensive Team and the ABCA Gold Glove Team, completed the season with a 10-game hitting streak, batting .447 (17-for-38) during the streak with seven doubles, three RBI, 13 runs, nine walks and a .542 on-base percentage.

Milam, a native of Las Cruces, N.M., batted .296 this season with 15 doubles, one triple, 11 homers, 49 RBI and 53 runs, and he was voted Second-Team All-SEC and First-Team ABCA All-South Region. He completed the season with a reached-base safely streak that stretched to 35 games, and he hit .367 (11-for-30) over LSU’s last nine games with four doubles, four homers, 16 RBI and nine runs scored.

Milam, a member of the SEC All-Defensive Team, committed just four errors at shortstop in 214 chances, producing a .981 fielding percentage. He played the first 32 games of the season without making an error, and his first error of the year came on April 5 at Tennessee.

Arrambide, a product of Tomball, Texas, was named First-Team ABCA All-South Region as he hit .317 (60-for-189) this season with eight doubles, 44 runs scored and team highs of 18 home runs and 51 RBI. He established the school single-game home runs record by smashing four homers on April 5 in the Tigers' SEC series-clinching 16-6 win at Tennessee.

Arrambide, who became just the fourth player in SEC history to hit four homers in a game, was named SEC Player of the Week for his production in the Tennessee series, as he batted .600 (6-for-10) with four homers, eight RBI, six runs, three walks and a .692 on-base percentage.

Brown, a native of Sulphur, La., batted .309 (51-for-165) this season with seven doubles, 16 homers, 49 RBI and 43 runs despite missing LSU’s final 17 games due to a hand injury. He was No. 5 in the SEC in homers, No. 5 in RBI and No. 9 in total bases at the time of his injury, and he received First-Team ABCA All-South Region recognition.

Brown was named on February 17 to the Baseball America Team of the Week for his performance in the Tigers’ first four games of the season, as he hit .529 (9-for-17) with two doubles, four homers, 10 RBI and seven runs.

 

2026 Louisiana Sportswriters Association All-Louisiana Baseball Team

First Team

P

Lane Fenske

LSU Eunice

Fr

New Iberia, LA

NJCAA Pitcher of the Year, 1st Tm All-American

P

Cody Brasch

Louisiana

Jr

Haslet, TX

ABCA All-South Region, 2nd Team All-Sun Belt

P

Brock Lucas

LSU Shreveport

Sr

Hardinsburg, KY

NAIA 1st Tm All-American, RRAC Tourney MVP

P

Eric Nachtsheim

McNeese State

Sr

Reno, NV

SLC Relief Pitcher of Year, 2nd Tm All-American

C

Andrew Clapinski

LSU Eunice

Fr

Baton Rouge, LA

NJCAA 3rd Team All-American, All-Region 23

1B

Trey Hawsey

Louisiana Tech

So

West Monroe, LA

ABCA All-South Region; 2nd Tm All-CUSA

2B

Aidan Mouton

LSU Eunice

R-So

Rayne, LA

NJCAA Region 23 MVP; NJCAA 3rd Tm All-American

3B

Alex Perry

Southeastern

R-Sr

McComb, MS

1st Tm All-SLC, SLC All-Defensive

SS

Steven Milam

LSU

Jr

Las Cruces, NM

2nd Tm All-SEC, ABCA All-South Region

OF

Derek Curiel

LSU

So

West Covina, CA

2nd Tm All-SEC, 3rd Tm All-American, Gold Glove

OF

Peyton Woods

Southeastern

Jr

Albany, LA

SLC Hitter of the Year; 1st Tm All-SLC

OF

Jason Wachs

Tulane

So

Pembroke Pines, FL

1st Tm All-American Conference

DH

Nico Rijo-Berger

Nicholls State

Jr

Knoxville, TN

2nd Tm All-Southland Conference

UTL

Carlos Sanchez

LSU Shreveport

Jr

Maracaibo, VEN

RRAC Player of the Year, NAIA 1st Tm All-American

Second Team

P

Kade Linn

Louisiana Christian

Gr

New Iberia, LA

NAIA 2nd Tm All-American, 1st Tm All-RRAC

P

Declan Dahl

Louisiana Tech

Jr

Azle, TX

1st Tm All-CUSA, CUSA Newcomer of the Year

P

Brody Trosclair

Northwestern State

Fr

Thibodaux, LA

SLC Freshman of the Year, 1st Tm All-SLC

P

Dylan Marionneaux

Northwestern State

Jr

Zachary, LA

1st Tm All-SLC, All-Defensive SLC

C

Cade Arrambide

LSU

So

Tomball, TX

ABCA All-South Region

1B

Lee Amedee

Louisiana

Sr

Gonzales, LA

Tony Gwynn Award Winner; SBC All-Tourney Team

1B

Marshall Louque

LSU Eunice

Fr

Lutcher, LA

Region 23 All-Conference Team

2B

KJ White

Southern

Sr

Ellenwood, GA

SWAC Hitter of the Year, Dick Howser Semifinalist

3B

Jaxon Buratt

Loyola-NO

Jr

Prairieville, LA

1st Tm All-SSAC, SSAC Tournament MVP

SS

Connor Cuff

Southeastern

Jr

Carthage, TX

SLC All-Tournament Team

OF

Mason Bordelon

LSU Eunice

R-So

Marksville, LA

Region 23 All-Conference Team

OF

Jake Brown

LSU

Jr

Sulphur, LA

ABCA All-South Region

OF

Matthew Cody

Louisiana Christian

Jr

Hammond, LA

1st Tm All-RRAC

DH

Frank Randol

Delgado

So

New Orleans, LA

Region 23 All-Conference Team

UTL

Kade Dupont

ULM

R-Sr

Watson, LA

ABCA All-South Region, Brooks Wallace Semifinalist

Honorable Mention
P     Jake Cohen, Loyola-New Orleans; Andrew Herrmann, Louisiana
C     Colt Brown, Louisiana
3B   Colby Lunsford, Louisiana Tech
SS   Quaterrion Walton, LSU Shreveport
OF   Danny Barbero, McNeese; Nathan McDonald, Loyola-New Orleans; Milan Obradovich, LSU Eunice; Davis Mauzy, ULM
DH   Hayden Stringfellow, McNeese

HITTER OF THE YEAR: Aidan Mouton, LSU Eunice
PITCHER OF THE YEAR: Lane Fenske, LSU Eunice
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Cody Brasch, Louisiana
FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Lane Fenske, LSU Eunice
CO-COACH OF THE YEAR: Matt Deggs, Louisiana and Jeff Willis, LSU Eunice

 

 

 

 

 