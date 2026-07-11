Deven Sheerin Selected 128th Overall By Philadelphia Phillies in MLB Draft

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU right-hander Deven Sheerin was selected No. 128 overall Saturday by the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth round of the 2026 MLB Draft.

Rounds 1-4 of the draft are being conducted Saturday in Philadelphia. Rounds 5-20 will be held starting at 10:30 a.m. CT Sunday, and the draft may be viewed at MLB.com.

Sheerin, a sophomore from Reading, Pa., was the third LSU player selected on Saturday, joining outfielder Derek Curiel (1st round, No. 5) by the Pittsburgh Pirates and outfielder Jake Brown (2nd round, No. 65) by the Seattle Mariners.

"Deven has all the potential in the world, and competitiveness to go with it,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “He looks like an MLB reliever standing on the mound right now. As he develops his game mentally and physically, I believe you will see him on an MLB mound. Deven has come a long way as a player and person in his time at LSU."

Sheerin, who received a medical redshirt in 2025 after transferring to LSU from Mount St. Mary’s, emerged as the Tigers’ top reliever in 2026, recording a 3-2 mark with a 4.78 ERA in 20 appearances while logging five saves, 18 walks and 58 strikeouts in 37.2 innings.

He logged his fifth save of the season in LSU’s SEC Tournament win over Oklahoma on May 19, working 3.1 shutout innings and allowing just one hit with no walks and six strikeouts.

Sheerin fired an LSU career-high nine strikeouts versus Texas A&M on April 19, limiting the Aggies to one run on three hits with no walks in 4.1 innings.

He was named to the 2025 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll as a sport administration major.