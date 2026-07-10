Women's Tennis Adds International Talent Nada Fouad

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis program added its fifth prospect of the summer signing period on Thursday, as head coach Taylor Fogleman announced the signing of Egyptian native Nada Fouad.

“We are delighted to welcome Nada to our program," Coach Fogleman said. "She is a young lady that lights up the room when you speak with her. We feel like she is just starting to realize where she can go with her tennis, and are humbled that she is allowing us to help her on her journey. We cannot wait to get her on campus!”

Fouad arrives at LSU after establishing herself on both the ITF Women's World Tennis Tour and the international stage. The 22-year-old currently holds career-high WTA rankings of No. 671 in singles and No. 614 in doubles.

Throughout her professional career, Fouad has compiled more than 50 singles victories and over 30 doubles wins while competing primarily on the ITF World Tennis Tour.

Fouad enjoyed a successful 2025 singles season on the professional circuit, highlighted by a quarterfinal appearance at the W15 Hurghada in Sept. before advancing to the semifinals at the same event a week later. She continued her strong form the following month, reaching the semifinals of the W15 Sharm El-Sheikh. In 2026, the Egyptian native added a semifinal run at the W15 Sharm El-Sheikh in Feb. and a finalist showing at the W15 Hurghada in May.

In doubles play, Fouad captured ITF doubles titles at the W15 Sharm El-Sheikh in 2025 and the W15 Hurghada in 2026. She also put together a strong run of results, reaching consecutive finals and semifinal appearances at W15 Sharm El-Sheikh events in Nov. 2025. This year, Fouad advanced to the doubles semifinals at the W15 Sharm El-Sheikh in Feb., the W15 Hurghada in May, and the W50 Hurghada in June.

In 2026, Fouad represented Egypt at the Billie Jean King Cup, earning a selection to her nation's team while collecting three doubles victories against some of the top players in the

Europe and Africa Group competitions.

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on X @lsuwten, Instagram @LSUWTen, and Facebook.com/lsuwten.