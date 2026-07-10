Four LSU Athletes Featured in Nike's Back to School Campaign

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU athletes Trey’Dez Green, Whit Weeks, ZaKiyah Johnson and Kylee Edwards will be featured in Nike’s national “Back to School” NIL campaign, it was announced today.

Weeks (Football) and Edwards (Softball) join a growing roster of LSU Nike athletes as part of their Blue Ribbon Elite program.

In December of 2025, Nike and LSU announced an extension to their five-decade long partnership through 2036. The iconic sports brand also used Baton Rouge as their launchpad for its Blue Ribbon Elite NIL program, representing the latest example of LSU leading the way, and remaining at the forefront, in the new collegiate model. Green (Football) and Johnson (Women’s Basketball) were part of the initial launch.

“You grow up wearing Nike,” Johnson said, a rising sophomore for LSU women’s basketball. “It’s one of the biggest brands in the world. Being able to represent that for myself, my team and for the school, and to be the first to do it – hard work pays off. This is what I came to LSU for, to create a brand for myself.”

Content and social media assets for the newest Nike campaign involving Green, Weeks, Johnson and Edwards were shot in multiple locations across campus in Baton Rouge, spotlighting four of the best in their respective sports.

Green, the 6-foot-7 tight end returning for his junior season, caught 33 passes for 433 yards and a team-best seven touchdowns a year ago. Weeks returns for his senior season as the leader of the LSU defense and one of the nation's top linebackers.

“I wake up every day and say: I’m a Nike athlete, it’s crazy,” Green said. “I get the chance to do stuff that me and my friends always talked about and dreamed about. It’s a blessing. I came from Jackson, Louisiana. I get chills every time I think about it.”

Johnson, the Shelbyville, KY native, finished an impressive freshman campaign under Kim Mulkey, appearing in 34 games with 23 starts, where she averaged 9.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game.

Edwards, the standout transfer for Beth Torina and LSU Softball, started all 59 games at shortstop in her first season with the Tigers, where she was named to All-SEC First Team after batting .341 with 61 hits, 43 runs scored, 40 RBI, eight doubles, five triples and 10 home runs.

LSU’s full, expanded list of athletes participating in the Nike Blue Ribbon Elite program for 2026-27 are expected to be announced closer to the start of the school year.

In this new collegiate model, LSU continues to set industry standards. Nike’s decision to start in Baton Rouge, when they could have launched anywhere in the country, is another example. Two iconic brands partnering to highlight world class athletes.

Make sure to follow LSU sport accounts for more information and content surrounding these athletes and their partnership with Nike’s national “Back to School” campaign.