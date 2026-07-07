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Four Tigers Tabbed to the 2025-26 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

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Four Tigers Tabbed to the 2025-26 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Cali Deal, Rylie Johnson, Ashlin Mowery, and Ci’ella Pickett represent LSU softball on the 2025-26 First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll announced by Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey.

A total of 1,755 student-athletes were named to the First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll based on grades from the 2025-26 academic calendar.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll. The following criteria will be followed:

(1) An undergraduate student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. A graduate student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.0 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) of graduate school enrollment or have a cumulative graduate school grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. Undergraduate grade point average may not be included in the graduate point average calculation for a graduate student. (2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) An undergraduate student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of nonremedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. A graduate student-athlete must have successfully completed 18 semester or 27 quarter hours of academic credit toward a graduate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

For the latest news and information on Tiger softball, visit www.lsusports.net/softball. Fans can also follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsusoftball and @lsusoftball on Instagram and X.

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