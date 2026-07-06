Track & Field Signs Florida A&M Transfer Hurdler Ty’yanah Adams

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s track and field program signed sprinter/hurdler Ty’yanah Adams, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Monday.

Adams will arrive in Baton Rouge after a season with Florida A&M and a season at Barton CC.

The incoming junior arrives with an 100-meter hurdle personal-best time of 13.07 seconds, which she recorded this past season at the SWAC Outdoor Championships. The PR helped her earn silver at the conference meet.

Adams also earned bronze indoors in the 60-meter hurdles at the SWAC Indoor Championships with a time of 8.32 seconds after clocking a PR of 8.26 seconds in the prelims.

At Barton CC, Adams was a NJCAA First Team All-American after finishing fifth in the 60h at the NJCAA Indoor Championships with 8.52 seconds.

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