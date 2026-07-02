Pickens Twins Choose LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. – Twin sisters Mackenzie Pickens and Madison Pickens are set to join the LSU Softball 2027 roster, head coach Beth Torina announced. Mackenzie Pickens (Mac. Pickens) transfers to LSU from Ole Miss, while Madison Pickens (Mad. Pickens) arrives following a record-setting season at Louisville.

Mac. Pickens wrapped up the 2026 season with a .271 batting average, collecting 48 hits, a team-high 52 runs scored and 43 RBI. She also led the Rebels with 18 hit-by-pitches and ranked second on the squad with 26 walks, contributing to a .411 on-base percentage. Defensively, the infielder totaled 106 assists and 100 putouts, and turned 14 double plays.

Over her two seasons at Ole Miss, Mac. Pickens compiled a .299 career batting average with 105 hits, 90 runs scored and 80 RBI. A 2025 NFCA South All-Region selection, she also recorded 18 doubles, 19 home runs and 48 walks while posting a .414 on-base percentage. On the bases, she was successful on 14-of-15 stolen-base attempts. Defensively, she owns a .951 career fielding percentage with 184 putouts, 169 assists and 16 double plays turned.

Mad. Pickens indeed went mad in 2026, earning NFCA Mid-Atlantic All-Region First Team, All-ACC First Team and Softball America All-America Second Team honors. She was also recognized as a 2026 CSC Academic All-American.

Mad. Pickens rewrote Louisville’s record book in 2026, setting single-season program records with a .457 batting average and 74 RBI. She amassed 86 hits and 62 runs scored while leading the Cardinals with a .777 slugging percentage, 11 home runs and 34 extra-base hits. The left-handed hitter also paced the ACC with a .494 batting average in conference play. In the field, she posted a .959 fielding percentage in left field with 87 putouts and six assists while helping turn two double plays.

During her two seasons at Louisville, Mad. Pickens started all 109 games she played, primarily in the outfield while also seeing action behind the plate. The Georgia native brings a .373 career batting average to Baton Rouge, totaling 124 hits, including 26 doubles, seven triples and 14 home runs. She has scored 87 runs and driven in 99 RBI during her collegiate career. Defensively, she owns a .964 fielding percentage with 177 putouts, 12 assists and participation in three double plays.

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