Green, Seaton Named to Walter Camp Preseason All-America Teams

BATON ROUGE – Trey’Dez Green, who has developed into one of the nation’s most dynamic pass-catching threats, has been named first-team preseason All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation, the organization announced on Tuesday.

LSU offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, a transfer from Colorado, earned second-team recognition.

In two years at LSU, Green – a hybrid tight end – has appeared in 24 games with eight starts, six coming in 2025 when he led the Tigers in receiving TDs with seven. He caught 33 passes for 433 yards a year ago.

For his career, Green has 46 receptions for 534 yards and 11 touchdowns, which is the most in program history for a tight end. In addition, Green has accumulated 230 yards after-the-catch during his career with 176 coming in 2025.

Seaton, a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2025, joined the Tigers after becoming the No. 1-rated offensive tackle prospect in the transfer portal a year ago. Seaton comes to LSU after starting 22 games during his two years with the Buffaloes.

A 2024 Freshman All-America, Seaton was a 5-star prospect and the nation’s No. 1 offensive tackle for the Class of 2024 as a senior at IMG Academy in Florida.

LSU opens the 2026 season and the Lane Kiffin era on Saturday, Sept. 5 in Tiger Stadium when the Tigers welcome Clemson to Tiger Stadium.