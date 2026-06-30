Eleven Tigers Named to SEC Baseball Academic Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE, La. – Eleven members of LSU’s 2026 baseball team have been named to the Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll.

The 2026 honorees and their academic majors include catcher Cade Arrambide (Sport Administration), outfielder Jake Brown (Sport Administration), pitcher Zac Cowan (Interdisciplinary Studies, outfielder Derek Curiel (Sport Administration), pitcher Casan Evans (Sport Administration), pitcher Grant Fontenot (Sport Administration), infielder Steven Milam (Sport Administration), pitcher DJ Primeaux (Construction Management), pitcher William Schmidt (Sport Administration), outfielder Chris Stanfield (Interdisciplinary Studies) and pitcher Cooper Williams (General Business).

Milam and Schmidt were voted earlier this month to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team. Milam has a 3.74 GPA as a Sport Administration major/Business minor, and Schmidt has a 3.96 GPA as a Sport Administration major/Business Administration minor.

Academic achievement has been a cornerstone of the LSU baseball program, as 135 student-athletes have earned degrees over the past 19 years, and the Tigers have received SEC Academic Honor Roll recognition on 202 occasions in that span.

The 2026 baseball team members who earned degrees at LSU include pitcher Zac Cowan, infielder Seth Dardar, pitcher Grant Fontenot, pitcher DJ Primeaux, infielder/outfielder Tanner Reaves and outfielder Chris Stanfield.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.

Membership in the 2026 SEC Academic Honor Roll is based on grades from the 2025 Summer, 2025 Fall, and 2026 Spring terms.

The following criteria are followed:

(1) An undergraduate student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. A graduate student-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.0 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) of graduate school enrollment or have a cumulative graduate school grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. Undergraduate grade point average may not be included in the graduate point average calculation for a graduate student.

(2) If a student-athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll.

(3) Student-athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non-scholarship student-athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons.

(4) An undergraduate student-athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non-remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. A graduate student-athlete must have successfully completed 18 semester or 27 quarter hours of academic credit toward a graduate degree at the nominating institution.

(5) The student-athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment. Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the Academic Honor Roll.