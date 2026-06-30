32 Track & Field Members Named to 2026 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A total of 32 members of LSU’s track & field team have been named to the 2026 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced on Tuesday. A total of 1,610 student-athletes were named by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.
The 2026 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of baseball, golf, softball, tennis, and track & field. It is based on grades from the 2025 Summer, 2025 Fall, and 2026 Spring terms.
The following is a list of LSU track & field student athletes who earned a spot on the 2026 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll:
Name, Sport, Major
Hugh Carlson, Men’s Track and Field, Construction Management
Paul Catalanatto Jr., Men’s Track and Field, Civil Engineering
Amal Glasgow, Men’s Track and Field, Construction Management
Chad Hendricks, Men’s Track and Field, Accounting
Jaden James, Men’s Track and Field, Electrical Engineering
Rhen Langley, Men’s Track and Field, Kinesiology / Human Movement Science
Jack Larriviere, Men’s Track and Field, Chemical Engineering
Shakeem McKay, Men’s Track and Field, Interdisciplinary Studies / Individualized Studies
Jevan Parara, Men’s Track and Field, Business Administration
Jackson Rimes, Men’s Track and Field, Business Administration
Matthew Sophia, Men’s Track and Field, Sport Administration / Sport Commerce
Mats Swanson, Men’s Track and Field, Mechanical Engineering
Jordan Turner, Men’s Track and Field, Sport Administration / Sport Commerce
Jeremiah Walker, Men’s Track and Field, Sport Administration / Sport Commerce
Leah Acosta, Women’s Track and Field, Kinesiology / Human Movement Science
Ella Chesnut, Women’s Track and Field, Marketing
Ahry Comer, Women’s Track and Field, Kinesiology / Exercise Science and Human Performance
Jolie Dormus-Bayer, Women’s Track and Field, Marketing
Tima Godbless, Women’s Track and Field, Sport Administration / Sport Leadership
Alexis Guillory, Women’s Track and Field, Sport Administration / Sport Commerce
Ava Gumb, Women’s Track and Field, Sport Administration / Sport Commerce
Callie Hardy, Women’s Track and Field, Kinesiology
Makeriah Harris, Women’s Track and Field, Mechanical Engineering
Princesse Hyman, Women’s Track and Field, Marketing
Brynn Kelso, Women’s Track and Field, Political Science / Law & Legal Systems
Jenna Key, Women’s Track and Field, Finance
Ambria Langley, Women’s Track and Field, Biological Sciences
Yuya Sawada, Women’s Track and Field, Nutrition & Food Sciences / Dietetics
Trinity Spooner, Women’s Track and Field, Human Development and Family Science / Child and Family Studies
Svenya Stoyanoff, Women’s Track and Field, Accounting
Taylor Tarpley, Women’s Track and Field, Kinesiology / Human Movement Science
Natalie Venkataraman, Women’s Track and Field, Biochemistry
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