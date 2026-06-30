32 Track & Field Members Named to 2026 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A total of 32 members of LSU’s track & field team have been named to the 2026 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced on Tuesday. A total of 1,610 student-athletes were named by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

The 2026 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll includes the sports of baseball, golf, softball, tennis, and track & field. It is based on grades from the 2025 Summer, 2025 Fall, and 2026 Spring terms.

The following is a list of LSU track & field student athletes who earned a spot on the 2026 Spring SEC Academic Honor Roll:

Name, Sport, Major

Hugh Carlson, Men’s Track and Field, Construction Management

Paul Catalanatto Jr., Men’s Track and Field, Civil Engineering

Amal Glasgow, Men’s Track and Field, Construction Management

Chad Hendricks, Men’s Track and Field, Accounting

Jaden James, Men’s Track and Field, Electrical Engineering

Rhen Langley, Men’s Track and Field, Kinesiology / Human Movement Science

Jack Larriviere, Men’s Track and Field, Chemical Engineering

Shakeem McKay, Men’s Track and Field, Interdisciplinary Studies / Individualized Studies

Jevan Parara, Men’s Track and Field, Business Administration

Jackson Rimes, Men’s Track and Field, Business Administration

Matthew Sophia, Men’s Track and Field, Sport Administration / Sport Commerce

Mats Swanson, Men’s Track and Field, Mechanical Engineering

Jordan Turner, Men’s Track and Field, Sport Administration / Sport Commerce

Jeremiah Walker, Men’s Track and Field, Sport Administration / Sport Commerce

Leah Acosta, Women’s Track and Field, Kinesiology / Human Movement Science

Ella Chesnut, Women’s Track and Field, Marketing

Ahry Comer, Women’s Track and Field, Kinesiology / Exercise Science and Human Performance

Jolie Dormus-Bayer, Women’s Track and Field, Marketing

Tima Godbless, Women’s Track and Field, Sport Administration / Sport Leadership

Alexis Guillory, Women’s Track and Field, Sport Administration / Sport Commerce

Ava Gumb, Women’s Track and Field, Sport Administration / Sport Commerce

Callie Hardy, Women’s Track and Field, Kinesiology

Makeriah Harris, Women’s Track and Field, Mechanical Engineering

Princesse Hyman, Women’s Track and Field, Marketing

Brynn Kelso, Women’s Track and Field, Political Science / Law & Legal Systems

Jenna Key, Women’s Track and Field, Finance

Ambria Langley, Women’s Track and Field, Biological Sciences

Yuya Sawada, Women’s Track and Field, Nutrition & Food Sciences / Dietetics

Trinity Spooner, Women’s Track and Field, Human Development and Family Science / Child and Family Studies

Svenya Stoyanoff, Women’s Track and Field, Accounting

Taylor Tarpley, Women’s Track and Field, Kinesiology / Human Movement Science

Natalie Venkataraman, Women’s Track and Field, Biochemistry

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