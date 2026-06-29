Track & Field Signs Middle-Distance Transfer Ka’Myya Haywood

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s track and field program signed middle-distance runner Ka’Myya Haywood, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Monday.

Haywood will arrive in Baton Rouge after three seasons with the Volunteers at Tennessee-Knoxville.

The incoming senior arrives with an 800-meter personal-best time of 2:01.97, which she recorded this past season at the Tom Jones Memorial Invitational.

She was a second-team All-American for the Vols a year ago outdoors as part of their 4×400-meter relay that finished 15th at the national meet. In four out of five SEC Championships she has appeared in, she was an 800m finalist.

Her freshman year she finished second overall at the USA U20 Championships in the 800m with 2:04.59, qualifying for the 2024 World Athletics U20 Championships.

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