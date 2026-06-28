Tigers Participating in Baseball Summer Collegiate Leagues

BATON ROUGE, La. — Members of LSU’s 2027 baseball team have departed for destinations around the country to play in summer collegiate leagues.

Follow the progress of the Tigers this summer by using the links below:

Healdsburg Prune Packers (Pacific Empire League)

William Patrick, OF

Jack Ruckert, INF

https://www.prunepackers.org/

Falmouth Commodores (Cape Cod League)

Reagan Ricken, RHP

https://www.capecodleague.com/falmouth

Chatham Anglers (Cape Cod League)

Gavin Guidry, RHP

Bino Watters, OF

https://www.chathamanglers.com/

Cotuit Ketleers (Cape Cod League)

Dawson Park, INF

https://www.capecodleague.com/cotuit

Harwich Mariners (Cape Cod League)

Cade Kurland, INF

https://www.capecodleague.com/harwich

Brewster Whitecaps (Cape Cod League)

Edward Yamin IV, C

Santiago Garcia, LHP

https://www.capecodleague.com/brewster

Wareham Gatemen (Cape Cod League)

Jason Wachs, OF

https://www.capecodleague.com/wareham