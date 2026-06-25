SEC Announces LSU Home And Away Opponents For Men’s Basketball

BATON ROUGE – The Southeastern Conference announced LSU Basketball’s home-and-away opponents for the upcoming 2026-27 season on Thursday.

Conference play for men’s basketball will begin on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2027. The dates and TV schedule for all games will be announced at a later date.

The conference schedule consists of a single round robin of home or away (15 games) with three rotating opponents that will be played both home and away (3 games). Two teams are permanent assignments for each team – in LSU’s case Arkansas and Texas A&M – with one rotating each year on the schedule as assigned by the conference office.

That third home-and-away opponent for LSU in 2026-27 will be Auburn.

LSU will also welcome Florida, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Vanderbilt to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Beside the three home-and-away opponents, LSU will go on the road to Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri and Oklahoma.

The regular season concludes with the 2027 SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee March 10-14.