Track & Field Signs Four-Time NCAA DII All-American Kenjuan Hampton

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s track and field program signed sprinter/hurdler Kenjuan Hampton, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Tuesday.

The incoming junior will arrive to Baton Rouge after spending one season at Minnesota State Mankato and one season at McPherson College (NAIA).

Hampton is fresh off of closing his 2026 collegiate season at the NCAA DII Outdoor Championships where he claimed four All-American honors. At the final meet he finished second in the 110-meter hurdles, fourth in the 4×400-meter relay, ninth in the 4×100-meter relay and 16th in the 200 meter.

He holds personal-best times of 13.79 seconds in the 110h and 21.12 seconds in the 200m. His wind-aided best times come out to 13.66 in the 110h, 10,40 in the 100 meter, and 20.72 in the 200m.

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