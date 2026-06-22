LSU Soccer Announces 2026 Fall Schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – Fresh off the most successful season in program history, LSU Soccer has announced its 2026 schedule, a slate that features nine home matches inside the LSU Soccer Stadium and several marquee road tests as the Tigers look to build off last year’s historic NCAA Sweet 16 run.

LSU is set to enter the 2026 campaign ranked No. 16 nationally following the final 2025 standings, where they finished the 15-6-4 season ranked No. 16 by United Soccer Coaches and No. 12 by Top Drawer Soccer. Last season saw the Tigers emerge back into the national rankings for the first time since 2021 while the team advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time in program history.

The Tigers are set to begin another highly anticipated season in Baton Rouge this upcoming fall.

“Our program accomplished something special last season, but this group is hungry for more,” said head coach Sian Hudson. “This schedule will challenge us in every phase of the season while also giving our fans several opportunities to create the incredible atmosphere that we know and love inside the LSU Soccer Stadium.”

LSU Soccer will begin next season with two exhibition matches against Alabama at home on August 5 before traveling to UNC Wilmington for a second exhibition match on August 8.

Non-Conference Schedule

The regular season officially begins on the road August 12 with a matchup against nationally prominent Wake Forest in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

LSU’s home opener is set for August 16 against Northwestern State. The Tigers will then remain in Baton Rouge for back-to-back home matches against UCF (August 20) and Florida Gulf Coast (August 23).

The non-conference schedule also includes a western road trip to Arizona, where LSU will face Arizona State on August 27 before meeting Arizona at a neutral-site match in Tempe on August 30.

The Tigers return home for a Thursday night showdown against Baylor on September 3 before wrapping up non-conference play on the road against Miami (Ohio) on September 6.

SEC Play Begins at Home

Conference action gets underway on Friday, September 11, when LSU hosts Tennessee under the lights at LSU Soccer Stadium. The Tigers will play five SEC home matches during the regular season, including Friday night contests against Tennessee, South Carolina (September 18) and Arkansas (October 9).

Three of LSU’s nine regular-season home matches are scheduled for Friday evenings, continuing one of the premier game-day atmospheres in college soccer. Additional home conference dates include Georgia on September 27.

LSU’s SEC road schedule will take the Tigers across the conference with trips to Oklahoma, Florida, Texas, Texas A&M and Missouri. Among the highlights is a two-match swing through the Lone Star State in October against Texas and Texas A&M.

Postseason Soccer

Following the conclusion of the regular season, LSU will travel to Pensacola, Florida, for the SEC Tournament, scheduled for November 8-15.

The 2026 NCAA Women’s College Cup will be held from December 11-14 at First Horizon Stadium in Cary, North Carolina. The two winning teams from the semifinals will advance and compete in the single-elimination national championship match.

2026 LSU Home Matches

August 16 – Northwestern State

August 20 – UCF

August 23 – Florida Gulf Coast

September 3 – Baylor

September 11 – Tennessee*

September 18 – South Carolina*

September 27 – Georgia*

October 9 – Arkansas*

October 25 – Mississippi State*

*SEC Match

Full 2026 LSU Soccer Schedule: