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Track & Field Signs Nine-Time Louisiana State Champion Ciara Gray

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Track & Field Signs Nine-Time Louisiana State Champion Ciara Gray

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s track and field program signed jumper Ciara Gray, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Friday.

Gray will arrive to LSU as a nine-time champion at the LHSAA Outdoor Championships while attending Jonesboro-Hodge High School in Jonesboro, La.

She was recently named Outstanding Field Athlete on the LSWA Girls All-State Track Team. Gray scored 38 individual points by winning gold medals in the triple jump, long jump, and 300-meter hurdles at the state meet. At the meet she set a new composite (all classes) state record in the triple jump of 12.57 meters (41-3) and a new Class A state record of 44.28 seconds in the 300h.

Gray also owns the all-time best mark in LHSAA history in the girl’s triple jump with her leap of 12.74m (41-9.5), achieved at the Mangham Invitational earlier in the year.

She also led Jonesboro-Hodge HS to its first-ever state title in female athletics at the 2025 LHSAA Class A outdoor meet.

Gray holds an all-conditions best of 5.72m (18-9.25) in long jump and 14.36 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles.

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