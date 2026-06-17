Arni Sveinsson and Sam Burns Ready for 126th U.S. Open Championship

BATON ROUGE, La. – Current Tiger Arni Sveinsson and former LSU golf star Sam Burns prepped for major championship competition this week as both men will tee off in the 2026 U.S. Open, set for June 18-21 at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York.

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Sveinsson, the world No. 14 amateur, is set to tee off the first hole at 1:20 p.m. CT with Taihei Sato and Marcelo Rozo on Thursday. Burns will tee off on the 10th hole at 6:41 a.m. on Thursday alongside Tyrrell Hatton and Si Woo Kim.

On Friday, Sveinsson will go off the 10th hole at 7:25 a.m., while Burns will go off the first hole at 12:36 p.m.

The stud sophomore, Sveinsson, is set to make his major championship debut in Shinnecock Hills after making it through qualifying this past week. In qualifying, he shot rounds of 67 and 68 to punch his ticket to the 126th edition of the U.S. Open. At the age of 19-years-old, Sveinsson arrives as the first Icelander to ever make the U.S. Open.

“First and foremost, it’s just to get the most out of it (experience),” said Sveinsson on his goals for this week. “Whether its results or learning, whatever it is, I am very happy to be here and it’s a big step in having my major debut. Just try to have fun and not have any expectations. I want to take it one shot at a time, day-by-day, and see what happens.”

During the collegiate season he had a 70.39 stroke average in 31 rounds, which ranks No. 7 on the all-time LSU single season stroke average list. He claimed one tournament title individual and finished top 10 three times in 2025-26. His stellar play landed him honors such as GCAA PING All-Southeast Region and multiple nods to the Haskins Award Watch List and Ben Hogan Award Watch List.

Sveinsson closed the collegiate season at No. 17 on the World Amateur Golf Ranking index and No. 72 on the Scoreboard/Clippd national-individual rankings.

Sam Burns qualified for his eighth U.S. Open by virtue of finishing in the top 30 of the FedExCup standings and successfully qualifying for the season-ending Tour Championship. The U.S. Open grants direct exemptions to the top players who reach the Tour Championship from the previous PGA Tour season.

Entering this week, Burns is one of two players in the field that have finished top 10 in the last two U.S. Opens, including Russell Henley. Two years ago, he finished ninth at Pinehurst and then followed it up with a seventh-place finish in Oakmont this past season.

NBC, USA and Peacock are set to provide live coverage of the 2026 U.S. Open throughout the weekend. Golf Channel will provide pre- and post-round analysis, highlights and interviews.

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