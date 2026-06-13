Shawnti Jackson Earns Three Medals, LSU Women Finish 10th at NCAA Outdoor Championship

EUGENE, Ore. – LSU track and field’s women closed out their season on day four of the NCAA Championships on Saturday, hosted by Oregon at the historic Hayward Field. The LSU women finished 10th as a team with 24 points.

Final Results

The women’s 4×100-meter relay popped off to start the day for the Tigers. The quartet of Athaleyha Hinckson, Tima Godbless, Aniyah Bigam, and Shawnti Jackson closed in on USC but ultimately finished with silver and an LSU record of 41.74 seconds. The time of 41.74 is the No. 3 team performance in collegiate history and is the first ever sub-42-second relay in program history. The previous LSU record of 42.05 seconds stood for eight years. The winning team took the gold with a near-collegiate record of 41.58 seconds, just .03 off of Texas’s time from 2023.

Second up on the day was Shawnti Jackson and Tima Godbless taking on the 100-meter final. Jackson grabbed her second medal of the weekend as she finished in third with a time of 11.01 seconds. This came two days after she clocked a personal-best time of 10.88 seconds in the preliminaries. Godbless finished seventh in her third career 100m final with a time of 11.13 seconds. Both Tigers combined for nine points in the 100m.

Moments later Jackson came back for her final event of the collegiate season, taking on the 200-meter final. The Tiger got out well and hit the next gear after the bend, clocking in at a blazing time of 22.12 seconds to earn her third and final medal of the week, silver. The time of 22.12 seconds moves her to No. 3 in LSU history, No. 11 in collegiate history, and No. 10 in the world for 2026.

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