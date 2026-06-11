Women’s Tennis Inks Great Britain Talent Tegan Bush

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s tennis continues to add to its future roster as head coach Taylor Fogleman announced the addition of British standout Tegan Bush on Thursday.

The 17-year-old joins LSU from Great Britain as one of the top young prospects on the international junior circuit.

“We are delighted to welcome Tegan to our women’s tennis program,” said head coach Taylor Fogleman. “At a young age, Tegan has already established herself as one of the best players in Great Britain and internationally. As much as we think of her abilities at the moment, we know she has the potential to take her tennis to a professional level. We are humbled that Tegan and her family have trusted us with her development and know how much she is going to thrive at LSU.”

Bush has found success across both singles and doubles competition on the ITF Junior Circuit, capturing one singles and four doubles junior titles throughout her career dating back to 2023.

She earned two consecutive doubles titles at the J100 Loughborough in March 2025. Beyond that, she earned a doubles title at the J100 The Hague in 2024 and the J30 Loughborough in 2023. The British native’s lone singles title came in 2024 at the J60 Ventspils. Bush climbed as high as No. 306 in the ITF Junior Rankings.

According to the WTA rankings, Bush has achieved career-high rankings of No. 933 in singles and No. 1106 in doubles. In international play, Bush ranks No. 5 in Great Britain’s U18 rankings. In addition to competing throughout her home nation, she has also gained professional experience across France, continuing her development against seasoned international competition.

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