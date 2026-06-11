Shawnti Claims Three Tickets to NCAA Finals, Lady Tigers Primed for a Battle Saturday

EUGENE, Ore. – LSU track and field’s women closed out their first day of action of the NCAA Championships on Thursday, hosted by Oregon at the historic Hayward Field.

Final Results

Redshirt sophomore Shawnti Jackson was looking to make history for LSU this weekend, and she sure found a way to do it. The Tiger clocked a new personal-best time of 10.88 seconds in the 100-meter semifinals to finish second in her heat, only to the new collegiate-record holder, Adaejah Hodge, who clocked the No. 5 time in world history of 10.63 seconds. Jackson’s time of 10.88 improves her No. 4 spot on the all-time LSU performance list and moves her to No. 6 in the world for 2026.

Joining Jackson in the 100m final on Saturday was junior Tima Godbless. Godbless was able to grab second in her heat as well to make it three-for-three on advancing to the event’s final at the NCAA Championships in her career. The Nigerian clocked a time of 11.08 seconds and is still looking for the next gear, which she will hopefully find on Saturday.

Thursday’s action for LSU started with the women’s 4×100 squad consisting of Athaleyha Hinckson, Tima Godbless, Aniyah Bigam, and Shawnti Jackson. The squad got out fast holding the lead through the first exchanged before having to make up ground the final exchange between Bigam and Jackson. Like she always does, Jackson hawked down Texas A&M and gave LSU the heat win and auto Q with their time of 42.38 seconds.

Shawnti Jackson came back to the track for her third and final event of the night, qualifying for her third NCAA final of the day. She clocked a time of 22.45 seconds to finish second in her semifinal heat and earn a big Q.

Head Coach Dennis Shaver’s Notables

Abigael Chemnagei ran a PR of 32:36.65 in the 10,000m, which improves her No. 2 spot in LSU history.

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