SEC Veteran Mo Dioubate Is Signed And On Campus For 2026-27 LSU Basketball Season

BATON ROUGE – LSU Basketball Coach Will Wade has announced that SEC veteran forward Mouhamed (Mo) Dioubate has signed, is on the LSU campus, and will join the team for the 2026-27 basketball season.

Dioubate, a native of Queens, New York, was a member of the Kentucky Wildcats in 2025-26 after previously playing two years at Alabama (2022-24).

The 6-7, 220-pound senior to be played in 31 games for the Wildcats a year ago with 10 starts. He averaged 8.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 blocks per game with 11 double figure scoring efforts and two double doubles. Dioubate had 17 points, a team-high tying eight rebounds with three blocks in UK’s NCAA Tournament win over Santa Clara.

He was ranked as the number 54 player in the transfer portal by On3 and No. 62 by 247sports. On3 lists him as the No. 6 small forward in the portal.

“We are excited to have Mo Dioubate officially join the LSU Basketball program,” said Coach Wade. “He is a physical competitor who has an ability to make good decisions at the right time on the floor. Mo has played and guarded all five positions in his SEC career and will be a valuable part of our team moving forward.”

Dioubate had 14 points and three rebounds against Florida in the 2026 SEC Tournament and had an SEC season high of 19 points with seven rebounds at Texas A&M. In a win over Indiana, he had 14 points, 12 rebounds and five steals.

In his sophomore year at Alabama (2024-25), he played in all 37 games for the Crimson Tide as the team reached the NCAA Elite Eight. He averaged 7.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game with six double doubles, including four against SEC opponents. He led the team in rebounds 10 times including his career high 16 boards against Houston.

He ranked second on the team with 70 offensive rebounds, had 12 games scoring in double figures and shot 46.2 percent from three-point range.

As a freshman he appeared in 33 games at Alabama, averaging 2.9 points and 2.4 rebounds.

The four-star prospect was rated as the No. 18 power forward in the country coming out of high school by 247 Sports and the No. 74 overall player in the country by Rivals.

His Putnam Science Academy team won the National Prep Championship in 2022. He averaged 13.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Cardinals on the EYBL circuit. He recorded the most points scored around the rim (309) on the EYBL circuit that year according to Synergy Sports.