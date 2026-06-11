LSU Basketball Transfer Divine Ugochukwu Joins Signees On Campus To Begin Preps For 2026-27 Season

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball program announced that guard Divine Ugochukwu, who played previously at Michigan State and Miami, has signed and moved to campus to begin preparations for the 2026-27 season.

The 6-3 Ugochukwu averaged 5.1 points in 16.1 minutes per game this past season for the Spartans. Ugochukwu scored a season-high 23 points against Penn State (going 5-of-5 from distance) and the Spartans were 11-1 in games when he was in the starting lineup.

He also averaged 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists on 50.6 percent shooting, including 44 percent from three-point range.

“Divine Ugochukwu is someone we are very excited about who has great experience at both guard spots,” said Coach Will Wade. “His ability to run the offense and shoot well over 40 percent from distance will be an asset to the LSU Basketball program moving forward.”

At Miami as a freshman in 2024-25, Ugochukwu started 16 games and averaged 5.3 points, 1.9 rebounds to go with 2.3 assists per game. He handed out at least five assists on three occasions. Ugochukwu, who averaged 20.2 minutes per game, became the first Miami freshman to post double figure rebounds (10 vs. Duke) in a game in five seasons.

For his two seasons he played 50 total games with 28 starts, averaging 5.2 points and 2.0 assists.

He was a three-star recruit per ESPN and 247Sports coming out of Clements High School in Sugar Land, Texas. He averaged 17.1 points, 5.7 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals over four years at Clements.

Ugochukwu helped Clements to a 32-1 record in 23-24 and was a finalist for the Guy V. Lewis Award, given to the top boys’ basketball player in Houston area.