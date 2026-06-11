LSU Basketball Announces Transfer Signee Abdi Bashir Jr., Has Arrived On Campus

BATON ROUGE – LSU Coach Will Wade announced on Thursday that Abdi Bashir Jr., of Omaha, Nebraska has signed and arrived on campus to join the Tiger basketball program for the 2026-27 season.

Bashir, a 6-7 guard, played last season as a junior at Kansas State after playing two seasons at Monmouth.

Last season in 18 games at K-State, he averaged 13.3 points on 42.1 percent (80-of-190) shooting, including 44.4 percent (67-of-151) from three-point range in 2025-26. He also averaged 2.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 24.7 minutes per game.

“Abdi Bashir will be a good addition to our LSU Basketball program because of his elite shooting ability,” said Coach Wade. “He shot over 44 percent this past season from three-point range at K-State and over his three-year career stands just short of 40.0 percent. He will be an important part of our perimeter moving forward.”

In two years at Monmouth, he helped his team to 31 wins, including 20 in CAA play. He was one of the top scorers in the country at Monmouth in 2024-25, leading the CAA in scoring at 20.1 points per game which was 16th in the country. His 663 total points was ranked 25th nationally. He had five 30-point games which tied for the most in program history.

He led the nation in three-point field goals a game (3.85), while also second in total three-point field goals (127) and three-point field goals attempts (332). He connected on 38.3 percent from beyond the arc, breaking both the school and conference single-season record for three pointers.

Bashir was named first team All-CAA in 2024-25, the fourth sophomore in school history to earn first team honors and the first since 2017.

As a freshman at Monmouth (2023-24), he averaged 6.3 points per game and 1.3 assists. He played in all 33 games, averaging 13.4 minutes per game.

For his three years in college, he has posted 39.9 percent from three-point range (245-of-614) and 83.8 percent (109-of-130) from the free throw line. He has scored 1,110 career points with double figure scoring in 50-of-84 career games, including 16 20-point games and five 30-point games. He scored a career high of 38 at Rutgers (11/15/24) on 11-of-23 field goals, including 10-of-17 from three-point range.

He had five or more three-pointers in seven games last season at Kansas State. While playing 18 games last season, he led the team in three-point field goals with 67.