Guard Austin Nunez Joins Tigers For 2026-27 LSU Basketball Season

BATON ROUGE – LSU head men’s basketball coach Will Wade announced that guard Austin Nunez has signed and arrived on campus for the 2026-27 LSU Basketball season.

Nunez, 6-2, averaged a career best 9.8 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the UTSA Roadrunners a season ago.

Nunez is the son of eight-time track and field All-American and UTSA Hall of Famer Tameka Robert-Nunez. She is a 1998 graduate of the school and her husband, Guadalupe “Lupe” Nunez, also attended the school and graduated in 2000. He has been involved in grassroots basketball in Texas for years, including many years as director of the Texas Hardwood program.

“We are happy to have Austin Nunez signed and here on campus in Baton Rouge,” said Coach Wade. “He has great experience running a team on both ends of the floor at a high level. He brings valuable situational awareness to our program.”

Austin Nunez played as a freshman at Arizona State in 2022-23 before transferring to Ole Miss for his 2023-24 sophomore season. He returned to Arizona State in 2024-25, but only played in four games due to injury and was redshirted before moving to UTSA last season.

He had 11 games in double figures for the Roadrunners, including 22 against Florida Atlantic in which he made 7-of-12 field goals with one three-pointer and 7-of-8 at the foul line. That game started a streak of eight consecutive games in double figures.

He made 54-of-61 free throws (88.5 percent) and had five games of four or more assists.

As a freshman at Arizona State he averaged 4.5 points, 1.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game. In all he has played in 84 college games with 23 starts.

Nunez was a four-star recruit out of high school by Rivals.com and ESPN. He was ranked as the No. 57 recruit in the country by Rivals.com out of Wagner High School in San Antonio. The McDonald’s All-American nominee averaged 28.5 points a game and eclipsed 1,500 career points, along with averaging 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

He was named TABC Class 6A All-State and the San Antonio Express News’ Alamo High School Sports Player of the Year in 2022.