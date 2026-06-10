Women’s Tennis Adds Transfer Aya El Aouni

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s tennis head coach Taylor Fogleman announced the addition of redshirt sophomore transfer Aya El Aouni to the Tigers roster on Wednesday.

El Aouni joins LSU after competing at UCF, where she quickly emerged as one of the top players in the Big 12 during her freshman campaign.

“We are excited to welcome Aya to LSU and our women’s tennis program,” said head coach Taylor Fogleman. “Aya had many choices when going through the transfer process, and we are humbled she decided on LSU. To this point, she has already had a decorated tennis career, but we certainly feel her best tennis is ahead of her. Everyone around LSU and the Baton Rouge community will really enjoy watching Aya compete for the Tigers!”

The Casablanca, Morocco native posted a 12-5 singles record and a 16-7 doubles mark during dual-match play in the 2025 season while competing primarily on courts one and two for the Knights.

El Aouni climbed as high as No. 83 in the ITA national rankings during the season and earned a Big 12 Player of the Week honor. Following the season, she was named to the All-Big 12 Freshman Team and Doubles Second Team.

This past season, El Aouni redshirted and did not see competition for the Knights.

Before her collegiate career, El Aouni found success on the professional circuit, capturing three singles and two doubles titles. She claimed W15 singles titles in Heraklion, Greece, and Antalya, Turkey, and won the W15 Antalya and W35 Casablanca doubles titles.

El Aouni has reached career-high WTA rankings of No. 598 in singles and No. 461 in doubles. On the junior circuit, El Aouni rose as high as No. 29 in the ITF Junior Rankings.

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