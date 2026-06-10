BATON ROUGE, La. — Members of LSU’s 2026 baseball team have departed for destinations around the country to play in summer collegiate leagues.

The Pacific Empire League season is underway, and the Cape Cod League season will open on Saturday, June 13.

Follow the progress of the Tigers this summer by using the links below:

Healdsburg Prune Packers (Pacific Empire League)

William Patrick, OF

Jack Ruckert, INF

https://www.prunepackers.org/

Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox (Cape Cod League)

Ethan Plog, LHP

https://www.capecodleague.com/yarmouth-dennis

Falmouth Commodores (Cape Cod League)

Reagan Ricken, RHP

https://www.capecodleague.com/falmouth

Chatham Anglers (Cape Cod League)

Gavin Guidry, RHP

https://www.chathamanglers.com/