Four Tigers Named ABCA First-Team All-South Region

BATON ROUGE, La. – Four LSU players have received 2026 First-Team All-South Region recognition from the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Sophomore catcher Cade Arrambide, junior outfielder Jake Brown, sophomore outfielder Derek Curiel, and junior shortstop Steven Milam were each voted to the All-South Region First Team.

Arrambide, a product of Tomball, Texas, hit .317 (60-for-189) this season with eight doubles, 44 runs scored and team highs of 18 home runs and 51 RBI. He established the school single-game home runs record by smashing four homers on April 5 in the Tigers’ SEC series-clinching 16-6 win at Tennessee.

Arrambide, who became just the fourth player in SEC history to hit four homers in a game, was named SEC Player of the Week for his production in the Tennessee series, as he batted .600 (6-for-10) with four homers, eight RBI, six runs, three walks and a .692 on-base percentage.

Brown, a native of Sulphur, La., batted .309 (51-for-165) this season with seven doubles, 16 homers, 49 RBI and 43 runs despite missing LSU’s final 17 games due to a hand injury. He was No. 5 in the SEC in homers, No. 5 in RBI and No. 9 in total bases at the time of his injury.

Brown was named on February 17 to the Baseball America Team of the Week for his performance in the Tigers’ first four games of the season, as he hit .529 (9-for-17) with two doubles, four homers, 10 RBI and seven runs.

Curiel, a product of West Covina, Calif., hit a team-high .353 (82-for-232) this season with 18 doubles, two triples, six homers, 46 RBI, 64 runs and 13 stolen bases. A Second-Team All-SEC selection, he is No. 4 in the league in hits, No. 5 in batting average, No. 8 in doubles, No. 9 in triples and No. 10 in runs scored.

Curiel, who was also voted to the SEC All-Defensive Team, completed the season with a 10-game hitting streak, batting .447 (17-for-38) during the streak with seven doubles, three RBI, 13 runs, nine walks and a .542 on-base percentage.

Milam, a native of Las Cruces, N.M., batted .296 this season with 15 doubles, one triple, 11 homers, 49 RBI and 53 runs, and he was voted Second-Team All-SEC. He completed the season with a reached-base safely streak that stretched to 35 games, and he hit .367 (11-for-30) over LSU’s last nine games with four doubles, four homers, 16 RBI and nine runs scored.

Milam, a member of the SEC All-Defensive Team, committed just four errors at shortstop in 214 chances, producing a .981 fielding percentage. He played the first 32 games of the season without making an error, and his first error of the year came on April 5 at Tennessee.