Track & Field Signs Three-Time Big South Champion Laden Beckwith

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s track and field program is signing sprinter Laden Beckwith, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Monday.

Beckwith will join the Tigers in the coming season after one year at Charleston Southern University. The future Tiger was a dual-sport athlete for the Buccaneers as he competed in both football and track.

The Knightdale, N.C., native is fresh off a stellar freshman season on the track. At the Big South Conference Championships, he won gold in both the 100 meter and 200 meter with personal-best times of 10.09 seconds and 20.54 seconds. He totaled 21 points for the Bucs at the conference meet, earning himself the Big South Freshman of the Year honor.

Indoors, Beckwith claimed gold in the 60 meter with a PR of 6.73 seconds, while taking runner up in the 200m and third in the 4×400-meter relay.

During the football season with he Buccaneers he recorded three catches for 57 yards.

Beckwith was a two-time All-American in high school for track and was a state finalist in the 100 meter.

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