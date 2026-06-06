Women's Tennis Signs Transfer Ni Xi

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s tennis head coach Taylor Fogleman announced the addition of junior transfer Ni Xi to the Tigers roster for the 2026-27 season.

Xi arrives in Baton Rouge after two standout seasons at Charlotte, where she established herself as one of the top players in the American Athletic Conference.

During her collegiate career, the Shanghai native excelled in singles and doubles competition, primarily at the top of Charlotte’s lineup.

“We are thrilled to add a player and person of Ni’s quality to our program,” said head coach Taylor Fogleman. “She has already had an incredible tennis career to this point, but we certainly feel her best tennis is ahead of her. We know the lofty goals Ni has with her tennis career and we look forward to working diligently alongside her to achieve them.”

As a freshman in 2025, Xi posted a 14-6 overall singles record and a 19-4 overall doubles mark, finishing with 33 combined victories to tie for the team lead. She delivered multiple match-clinching victories throughout the season.

Xi earned American Athletic Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week honors after three consecutive clinching wins over nationally ranked Yale, Furman, and a result against Brown. Xi finished the dual-match season with a 10-2 singles record while competing near the top of the lineup.

Continuing her success during the 2025-26 campaign, Xi earned All-American Athletic Conference honors alongside doubles partner Sara Suchankova. The pair climbed as high as No. 16 in the ITA Doubles Rankings and concluded the season with a No. 38 ranking.

The Shanghai native posted 21 overall singles victories to go with an overall 24-7 mark in doubles this past season.

Xi also captured the American Athletic Conference Individual Singles Championship during the fall season, followed by a semifinal run at the ITA Conference Masters Championships. Finally, Xi advanced to the Round of 32 at the NCAA Singles Championships.

Outside of collegiate competition, Xi has gained experience on the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour. She held a junior ranking of No. 165 and captured six doubles crowns, and one singles title in junior play. On the professional circuit, Xi holds a singles ranking of No. 603, reaching a career high of No. 567 in October 2025.

For more information on the LSU women’s tennis program, follow the Tigers on X @lsuwten, Instagram @LSUWTen, and Facebook.com/lsuwten.