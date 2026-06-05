Women's Tennis Inks Croatian Talent Dora Miskovic

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s tennis team has announced the signing of 18-year-old Croatian standout Dora Miskovic, head coach Taylor Fogleman announced on Friday.

Miskovic, an 18-year-old native of Croatia, joins the Tigers after competing extensively on the ITF Junior Circuit and professional ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour.

Miskovic owns a career-high ITF junior ranking of No. 94 and has competed in numerous ITF events throughout Europe during her junior and professional career. Similarly, on the pro circuit, the incoming Tiger has achieved career-high WTA rankings of No. 1151 in singles and currently holds a career-high doubles ranking of No. 1087, according to the WTA.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dora and her family to our program,” said head coach Taylor Fogleman. “At such a young age, she has already accomplished an incredible amount, yet we firmly believe her best tennis is still ahead of her. While Dora is an exceptional player on the court, she is an even better person off it. I know LSU and our tennis community are going to love watching her compete and grow in Baton Rouge.”

Overall, Miskovic captured 13 junior doubles titles dating back to 2022, including eight tournament victories during the 2022 season alone.

Last year, in singles, Miskovic competed in the Junior Championships at Wimbledon. Beyond that, she reached the singles semifinals of the J200 Vigo in 2024. In doubles play, Miskovic reached the finals of three tournaments in 2025, taking the crown at the J300 Cairo and the J300 Vrsar.

Miskovic has posted strong results on the ITF Women’s World Tennis Tour, reaching the doubles semifinals at the W15 Bol and W15 Antalya events in 2025, while also advancing to the doubles final at the W15 Krsko tournament.