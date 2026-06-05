Women's Basketball To Play at North Carolina in SEC/ACC Challenge

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU is set to face North Carolina in Chapel Hill for the SEC/ACC Challenge this upcoming season on Wednesday, December 2.

It will be a clash of two teams who have seen recent success both in the regular season and postseason tournaments. Both teams are coming off Sweet 16 appearances in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

Network designations and tip times are to be determined and will be assigned at a later date.

Playing at Carmichael Arena will mark LSU’s second straight road game of the SEC/ACC Challenge, now in its fourth season. The Tigers are 3-0 in the challenge with wins over Virginia Tech in 2023 and Stanford in 2024, both in the PMAC. LSU also secured a double-digit comeback victory against Duke in 2025 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Tigers hold a 3-0 advantage over North Carolina in the all-time series. LSU and North Carolina’s most recent matchup came during the 2016 regular season at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center in a neutral site contest, where LSU won, 70-43. The Tigers also won when the two teams matched up in the 2008 Elite Eight. LSU took North Carolina down in the NCAA Tournament, 56-50, to advance to the Final Four.

LSU faced UNC for the first time in the Crawfish Classic hosted in Baton Rouge to open the 1986-87 season, winning 79-63.

LSU will battle another North Carolina institution in NC State on November 27 or 28 at the Fort Myers Tipoff event.

The SEC/ACC Men’s Challenge will take place over back-to-back days Tuesday, Dec. 1, and Wednesday, Dec. 2, while the SEC/ACC Women’s Challenge is slated for Dec. 2 and Thursday, Dec. 3. Both the men’s and women’s events will be televised across ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ACC Network and SEC Network.