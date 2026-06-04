LSU’s Rimes and Venkataraman Named to the SEC Community Service Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Senior Jackson Rimes and sophomore Natalie Venkataraman were both named to the 2026 SEC Community Service Team, the league office announced on Thursday afternoon.

The SEC Community Service Team is a yearly team released by the conference in a continuing effort to recognize the accomplishments of student-athletes beyond the field of competition. All league-sponsored sports have had a Community Service Team since 2004, with at-large teams for men’s and women’s sports being chosen from 1999-2003.

Rimes of Plaquemine, Louisiana, recorded 15.25 hours of community service during the 2025-26 academic year. Rimes volunteered with OLOL Children’s Hospital (2.5 hours), FLAIM Elementary (1 hour), the MLK Day of Service (2.75 hours), the Sweet Smiles Packing Party (1.5 hours), NCAA Civic Engagement (2 hours), Caneview School (.5 hour), and Halloween Boozar (5 hours).

Venkataraman of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, recorded 37.5 hours of community service during the 2025-26 academic year. Venkataraman volunteered with Butterfly Wing (5 hours), the MLK Day of Service (1.5 hours), Kids 4H Club (1 hour), medical volunteering (5 hours), Miracle League Baseball (6 hours), and Sort and Repack (19 hours).

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