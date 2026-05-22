LSU Women's Golf Posts School Lowest Opening Round At NCAA Golf Championships

CARLSBAD, California – The LSU women’s golf team posted its school lowest first round score in an NCAA Championship Friday as the Tigers opened with an even par round of 288 at the OMNI La Costa Resort and Spa.

The round topped by one shot the 1-over 289 the Tigers opened with in 2024 in the tournament’s first year at this venue.

The even par round equals the second-best single round in school history in an NCAA Championship equaling the third round in 2024 and the second round in 2023 (in Scottsdale, Arizona).

LSU had the fourth lowest score of the 15 teams seeded 16-30 that played in the morning wave on Friday on the par 72, 6,271-yard layout. The top 15 seeds started their tournament in the opening round in the afternoon waves.

The order will be reversed on Saturday.

The Tigers had what could truly be called a team round as they counted a 1-under, two even par rounds and a 1-over par for the 288 total.

“It was truly a team effort today, having everybody in it,” said LSU Coach Garrett Runion, taking the Tigers to their school record sixth consecutive NCAA Championship. “I know Josefin (Widal) was our drop score, but she battled back … Having everybody play consistent – nobody was playing super great or anything. They were just playing solidly. It was a very solid round and very consistent and it’s hard to beat consistency.”

Elsa Svensson led the Tigers with a 1-under par 71, featuring an in close birdie on the final hole, the par 5 18th. Svensson had four birdies on the round, three on the final nine holes.

Taylor Riley had two early birdies and finished at even par 72, with four total birdies. Freshman Ryleigh Knaub, in her first NCAA Championship, also had four birdies in an even par 72.

Francesco Fiorellini posted 1-over par 73 for the last counting score, shooting 1-under par over the last 16 holes with 15 pars and a birdie.

Widal finished at 5-over 75 with three birdies in her round.

“I was proud of the fact that we only had one double bogey out here,” Runion said. “This place has some tough holes all over the place, and to go through with just one little mistake like that was big. I was proud of Taylor, coming home as a senior in her hometown and really started off well. Even after making the double (on 14) she finished very well.

“I’m also proud of our freshman Ryleigh, in her first national championship, started the first hole off with a birdie and then after a couple of bogeys, she rights the ship and had a great round. Our other senior, Elsa, birdied the last hole to shoot 1-under is big because it’s gonna come down to one or two shots, so every shot counts. I’m very pleased with how they played today.”

Fiorellini’s 15 pars was T3 in the morning wave in the field, along with Riley.

“I was proud of Francesca because she played the last 16 holes 1-under and one under par over the last 16 holes is very strong,” said Runion. “She’s in a good spot. She’s hitting the ball well. She’s putting it well.”

Three teams in the morning wave posted under par scored with Oklahoma State at 5-under 283, Eastern Michigan at 2-under 286 and Missouri at 1-under 287.

Ellie Bushnell of Oklahoma State shot the low round of the morning wave at 4-under 68.

LSU was T8 in the early field with 14 total birdies and T7 in the field with 58 pars.

The Tigers will not tee off in Saturday’s second round until 1:07 p.m. PDT (3:07 p.m. in Baton Rouge), again playing with Kentucky and Virginia.

“The team is in a great spot,” Runion said. “The vibes are high. We’ve got a long break until Saturday afternoon, but we put ourselves in a good spot to have a good day (Saturday).”

Live scoring will be available at Scoreboard.clippd.com and streaming on BabyGrande.com

NOTE TEAM STANDINGS WILL BE COMPLETELY UPDATED AFTER 9 PM CT.

LSU Scores (Placing determined end of round 1)

Elsa Svenson (No. 83) – 71 -1

Ryleigh Knaub (No. 95) – 72 E

Taylor Riley (No. 150) – 72 E

Francesca Fiorellini (No. 57) – 73 +1

Josefin Widal – 75 +5